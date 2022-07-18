ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

10 Summer Items You Should Buy at the Dollar Store

By Nicole Spector
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 3 days ago

Dollar stores aren't often the most fun places to shop. They tend to be designed with chaos top of mind, with tight aisles and cluttered shelves. Half of the stuff on display is busted and some of the things on sale are so random that you wonder exactly who is handling the buying for these discount destinations.

See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food Stamps
SNAP Benefits: Can You Use EBT Card/Food Stamps To Purchase Hot Food?

Still, as weird and even overwhelming as these places tend to be, you can find some pretty significant savings in their nooks and crannies.

With inflation reaching a 40-year high and climbing, and supply chain issues and backups ongoing, getting what you want/need for a price you can afford is far from a guarantee. Unless you stop at the dollar store. There, you can pretty much rest assured that you'll spend less than you would at Target or Walmart. This is especially useful if you're shopping for stuff that doesn't have to be "nice" -- like summer flip-flops for the beach or paper plates.

Here's what to stock up on for summer next time you're at the dollar store -- per the recommendations of experts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35Xvyv_0g6cia1600

Items From the PBS Kids Collection

"With the kids home for the summer, finding ways to entertain that don't involve a screen may prove challenging. Fortunately, Dollar Tree has a new collection of items from PBS Kids to help you out," said Julie Ramhold, consumer analyst with DealNews.com . "Shop things like puzzles, storybooks, suncatcher kits and more.

"Plus, there are themed bowls and cups to treat your kids, as well -- and everything is just $1.25 each, so you can stock up on plenty of activities to keep them entertained on rainy days and more."

POLL: Do You Think You Will Be Able To Retire at Age 65?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tlbLU_0g6cia1600

Festive Cups

The dollar store always has fun cups.

"Having a pool party? Consider picking up luau-themed drinkware at Dollar Tree for $1.25 each," Ramhold suggested. "They include designs like pineapple and palm tree cups, as well as plastic goblets with flowers around the stems. There are even summery-themed sippy cups for smaller kids and plastic hurricane glasses for the older crowd as well."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C04rq_0g6cia1600

Charcoal and Lighter Fluid

"If you're prepping for a big day at the grill, consider picking up charcoal and lighter fluid at Dollar General, especially if you only need a small amount," Ramhold said. "They have various sizes of both items, but the truth is that unless it's super convenient, you'll likely find a better price for these items by shopping elsewhere."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wct1P_0g6cia1600

Margarita Glasses

"Whether you want to make a drink with your favorite tequila or prefer a mocktail, nothing beats the summer vibe of margarita glasses, especially when you can get them for less than $2 each ," Ramhold said. "Perfect for sipping by the pool, these glasses at Dollar Tree are cheap enough that if you break one, there's no reason to be upset, and since you can buy them individually, you can buy only the amount you need, rather than having to shell out the cash for a whole set elsewhere."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UfUMU_0g6cia1600

Party Supplies

"Especially if you're hosting a themed party or a smaller one, Dollar Tree is a great place to start shopping for party supplies," Ramhold said. "Choose from solid-colored items, or opt for themes like mermaids, dinosaurs, sharks, unicorns, princesses, desserts and more. You'll be able to find plates and napkins, as well as decorations for many of these themes, so you can get everything you need in one trip."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iHLtT_0g6cia1600

Father's Day and Other Greeting Cards

"If you plan on buying greeting cards for sending out invitations or thank-you letters, buy those at the dollar store as well," said Jake Hill, CEO of DebtHammer . "These cards cost anywhere from $1.50 to $7 on average when you purchase them at places like Target or Walmart -- and, if you have to buy a large amount of them, that's a lot of money wasted on something that people will typically just throw away after reading once.

"When you buy these cards at the dollar store, they end up being just on $0.45 to $0.95 average, saving you a ton of money. Plus, the selection is usually just as large, so you have plenty of great options to choose from."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EKoWe_0g6cia1600

Flip-Flops

"One of the best summer essentials to buy at a dollar store is an extra pair of flip-flops for the beach," said Christen da Costa, CEO of Gadget Review . "Flip-flops are around $1.25 at most dollar stores, but they'll typically cost at least twice as much at big-box stores. For the price of a pair of flip-flops at Target, you could buy yourself a pair for the beach and a pair for the pool."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ets1r_0g6cia1600

Kids Polarized Sunglasses

"The Dollar Tree brand of kids' polarized sunglasses provides the same UV protection as the Target brand (which costs more)," said Tai Kennedy, owner of the lifestyle and parenting blog Kennedy's World . "Plus, it comes in several fun colors perfect for the summer. Stock up on these if you have kids."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YaHvH_0g6cia1600

Sun Hat

"Sun hats protect you from the scorching summer sun and are a must-have for traveling," Kennedy said. "If you are looking for a general hat that will shade you from the sun, the Dollar Tree version will save you money."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hJb6s_0g6cia1600

Paper Plates

"You can buy a 10-pack of paper plates from the dollar store for $1.25," said Rose Wismans, founder of FudgeMyLife.org . "When comparing it to the Great Value brand, which is $6.82 for a 50-pack, you are saving money with the dollar store version. You might think because the Walmart pack has more in it that you are saving quite a bit of money, but it is in your best interest to instead buy five packs of the ones from the dollar store to keep some money in your pocket."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q90k8_0g6cia1600

Kids' Crafts

"I have three kiddos under the age of 7; and, come summer, boredom sets in quickly," said Carolyn Truett, founder of Caramel and Cashews . "The dollar store is a great resource for summer crafts. Each craft pack is only $1.25. The same type of crafts are $3 at Walmart and Target."

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : 10 Summer Items You Should Buy at the Dollar Store

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dollar Stores#Food Stamps#Dollar Tree#Target#Pbs#Puz
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Fast Food Restaurant With the Worst Customer Service

One group of restaurants that has survived the pandemic shutdown almost entirely is America’s big fast food operations. In some cases, this may have been a result of strong balance sheets. Companies like Yum! Brands (KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell) and McDonald’s have hundreds of millions of dollars in cash and short term investments.  Despite […]
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Walmart
Kristen Walters

Famous clothing brand closing dozens stores across the US

A famous clothing brand recently announced that it would be closing at least 40 store locations across the US this year. It was recently announced that Chicos, a famous clothing brand for women, is set to close more than 40 stores across the United States. The company made the announcement earlier this week, citing challenges in the current retail environment.
Mashed

The Walmart Checkout Line Karen Who Left TikTok Floored

Walking around the store, gazing at the newest merchandise can be fun. After all, there's always some newfangled product hitting the shelves. Seaweed-flavored Pringles, bacon soda, or canned bread, anyone? Sometimes the grocery aisles feel like a strange, magical world where anything is possible. Manufacturers can seemingly infuse any flavor into any food and cram pretty much anything into a can (except broccoli. You will never see broccoli in a can). Yes, the world is all sunshine and lollipops — and then it happens. You cross the threshold into the place that could suck the joy out of Elmo. You have entered the check-out line.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
shefinds

McDonald's Quietly Removes Drinks From The Dollar Menu—Customers Are So Mad About This Price Change!

McDonald’s is making changes to their dollar menu once again amid the surging inflation—and customers are definitely not happy about it. According to a recent article published by Eat This, Not That!, “The Wall Street Journal reports that many locations have decided to quietly remove soda and other cold beverages from the Dollar Menu.” As a result, customers are left with limited options when it comes to what they can buy for a buck at the fast food chain.
RESTAURANTS
Reader's Digest

Where to Sell Old Stuff to Get the Most for Your Money

For some, shopping is a form of entertainment, a pastime that brings joy—one of life’s simple pleasures. Unfortunately, your spending habits can cause major damage to the planet. According to reports from the United Nations, the clothing industry contributes up to 10% of the pollution that is causing climate change. In fact, the global fashion industry, with its emphasis on fast fashion, produces around 2.1 billion tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions annually, which is more than the emissions of all international flights and maritime shipping combined. While some businesses are trying to offset this environmental damage by focusing on sustainability and relying less on fossil fuels, you can also do your part by learning how to recycle (trust us, you can recycle anything!), upcycle clothes and sell your unwanted stuff. Yep, that’s right—there are plenty of people who will think your trash is actually a treasure!
SHOPPING
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
172K+
Followers
12K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy