Laurel County Sheriff John Root reports Deputy Dylan Messer pulled over a car on Maple Grove Road resulting in two arrests. The driver, 39-year-old Kimberly Kidd of London, was driving on a suspended license and was wanted on two outstanding warrants for failure to appear in court on theft of services and others. The passenger, 43-year-old Nathan Moore of London, was also determined to be wanted on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear in court after testing positive for methamphetamines during home incarceration for burglary and an EPO violation. Both were lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.

LAUREL COUNTY, KY ・ 14 HOURS AGO