Crews put out Harrison Twp. house fire

HARRISON TWP., Ohio (WDTN) — Crews responded to a house fire in Harrison Township.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch reported that the call came in around 7:45 a.m. on Friday for a house fire located at Holyoke Avenue and Grant Avenue.

Regional Dispatch said the house fire was fully involved, however, 2 NEWS crews on the scene said the fire has been put out.

It is unknown at this time if anyone is injured. It is also not known how the fire started.

Details are still limited.

Stay with 2 NEWS as this story develops.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.