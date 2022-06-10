ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fun Friday: Shrimporee returns to Aransas Pass

Looking for something to do this weekend? Look no further! Here's what's happening around the Coastal Bend:

  • Jurassic Quest returns to the Richard Borchard Fairgrounds Friday and runs through Sunday. Its the largest & most realistic traveling dinosaur show in North America.
    • Tickets:
      • Standard admission is $22.
      • Unlimited admission: $36
    • Hours:
      • Friday, Saturday: 9:00 a.m. - 7:15 p.m.
      • Sunday: 9:00 a.m. - 5:15 p.m.
  • Check out Shrimporee in Aransas Pass. This will be a jam packed weekend, from a music festival, carnival, parade, and lots of food. It all begins today at 6 and runs through sunday. Tickets start at 5 dollars.
    • Hours:
      • Friday: 6:00 p.m.- Midnight
      • Saturday: Noon-Midnight
      • Sunday: Noon- 6:00 p.m.
    • Tickets:
      • Adults: $8
      • Seniors: $5
      • 3 days pass: $15
      • 6 and under free
  • Breakout the lawn chairs and blankets because Bay Jammin Cinema Series returns Friday featuring Soul. The movie starts at 8:30 p.m. at Cole Park Amphitheater, and is free for everyone to attend.
  • Over 400 junior boxers from all over the state will duke it out at the American Bank Center for a chance to represent the USA at the Junior Olympics. The tournament will run Friday through Sunday. Tickets start at $12 and range to $300.
  • It's pride month and to celebrate, Downtown Corpus Christi will have a pub crawl starting at the BUS and ending at Cassidy's. It all begins at 6 on Saturday.
  • Cars and County Music Fest will kick off at Concrete Street Amphitheater Saturday where William Clark Green will hit the stage with Kin Faux and Hill Country Revival. The doors open at 4:00 p.m. Tickets are $35.

KIII 3News

Texas Jazz Fest announces second 2022 festival

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A second 2022 Texas Jazz Fest event will be held in October, organizers announced Monday. The 2021 event, which is normally held in October, was postponed. Organizers instead held the event in March of 2022. Due to the overwhelming support for the event in March, a second 2022 event will be held in October.
KIII 3News

City of Corpus Christi enters Stage 1 water restrictions as drought conditions continue

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Stage 1 water restrictions were declared Tuesday for the City of Corpus Christi as drought conditions persist with little rain in the forecast. Although combined lake levels typically need to reach 40% capacity before triggering the City's drought contingency plan, City Manager Peter Zanoni told 3News that he wants residents to get a head start at practicing good water conservation habits.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
