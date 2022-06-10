IDs Of Bayonne Brothers Who Drowned In Pool Released

Lincoln Community School Photo Credit: Google Maps

A pair of brothers who drowned in a Bayonne pool this week have been identified by NBC News.

Jack Jiang, 16, and Chu Ming Zheng, 19, were in the deep end of a Lincoln Community School pool being monitored by three lifeguards when they were spotted in distress, local police said.

The elder victim had just finished his freshman year at University of Miami, while the younger was heading into his senior year of high school.

A guard and two others removed them from the pool and immediately began life-saving measures as the 9-1-1 call was placed, Bayonne Police Capt. Eric Amato said.

Officers immediately responded and were directed to the two victims of an apparent drowning who were receiving life saving measures (CPR) from lifeguards.

The officers assisted in rendering CPR and other life-saving measures before city firefighters and McCabe Ambulance EMTs responded to assist.

The brothers were transported to the Bayonne Medical Center where they were pronounced dead after further life-saving efforts were unsuccessful.

