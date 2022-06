Age 67 of Kite, Kentucky passed away Monday, June 13, 2022 at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Center in Hazard, Ky at 3:57 AM. Rhett was born May 21, 1955 to the late Russell and Edna Reynolds Gibson. Rhett was a retired educator. He worked in the Knott County School system for 27 years. Rhett also had a passion for coaching boys’ and girls’ basketball. After retiring from the school system, Rhett managed the Knott County Sportsplex for six years where he continued to influence the youth sports of Knott County.

