NYPD school safety agent charged with breaking into ex-wife’s home: police

By AJ Jondonero
 4 days ago

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — An NYPD school safety agent was charged overnight with breaking into his ex-wife’s home, police said on Friday.

Christopher Nicholson, 30, stole his ex-wife’s keys, broke into her home, stole her cellphone and broke it, according to officials.

Nicholson was charged with burglary, grand larceny, criminal mischief, petit larceny, criminal trespassing and harassment.

PIX11

Queens man charged in bakery attack as well as subway stabbings

QUEENS (PIX11) — A Queens man already accused of two unprovoked subway knife attacks has additionally been charged in an assault inside a bakery using a board embedded with a nail, prosecutors announced. Donny Ubiera, 32, now faces a slew of charges including attempted murder, assault, robbery, and criminal possession of a weapon for what […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Man stabs grandfather, 80, to death on Long Island, police say

SHIRLEY, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man was charged with stabbing his grandfather to death on Long Island Monday night, police said. John Pilgrim, 80, was inside his home in the vicinity of Hounslow and Clyde roads when his grandson, 34-year-old Christopher Clarke, stabbed him to death at around 7:45 p.m., according to authorities. Clarke fled […]
SHIRLEY, NY
PIX11

Pedestrian struck in Bronx hit-and-run; dog dead at scene: NYPD

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — One victim, 55, and her two dogs were struck at the intersection of West Mosholu Parkway South and Paul Avenue Tuesday night, police said. The victim was hit about 9:11 p.m., according to the FDNY. She was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was listed in stable condition. One […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Burglar steals unopened packages from Brooklyn building: NYPD

SHEEPSHEAD BAY, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man allegedly took several unopened packages from a residential building in Brooklyn last week, police said Tuesday. On Thursday at around 2:39 a.m., the suspect entered the building near Avenue V and Ocean Avenue through an unopened door and disabled the second door in the lobby before entering the […]
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC New York

Home Invaders Use FedEx Disguise to Shoot, Rob NYC Man in Apartment: Cops

Hallway video from inside a Bronx apartment building captured the first seconds of a violent home invasion robbery where two men used a fake FedEx disguise to get inside, authorities say. The wanted men are seen walking toward an apartment door Wednesday morning, the first wearing a black FedEx uniform...
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Off-duty cop’s estranged husband charged with murder in alleged stabbing

CONCOURSE VILLAGE, the Bronx (PIX11)– Police said a domestic argument between an off-duty NYPD officer and her estranged husband turned deadly early Monday morning. The rookie officer, 31-year-old Arianna Reyes-Gomez, was stabbed multiple times in the attack. She got the strength to call her cousin, who then called 911, but when police arrived, it was […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Queens man charged with nephew’s machete murder: prosecutors

QUEENS, New York (PIX11) — A Queens man has been charged with murdering his nephew with a machete in the midst of a heated argument, prosecutors announced Tuesday. Mahadeo Sukhnandan, 50, was arraigned Monday afternoon in Queens Criminal Court on charges of murder and criminal possession of a weapon. He was ordered held without bail. […]
QUEENS, NY
New York Post

Neraz Roberts’ dad says he heard NYC machete-victim son dying on phone

The dad of the Queens man allegedly hacked to death by his uncle with a machete tearfully described told The Post on Tuesday how he listened on speakerphone as his son was being mercilessly killed. “My son called, and I hear the yelling,” a distraught Nazeem Roberts, 49, said, adding...
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Gunman sentenced for attempted murder of SUNY football player, other crimes: DA

ST. ALBANS, Queens (PIX11) — A Queens man has been sentenced to 18 years in prison after pleading guilty to a litany of crimes, including shooting a former SUNY Buffalo student-athlete and choking a six-year-old boy. Queens District Attorney announced the sentence Tuesday. “[Jeffrey Thurston] has now been held accountable for displaying a blatant disregard […]
QUEENS, NY
