NYPD school safety agent charged with breaking into ex-wife’s home: police
BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — An NYPD school safety agent was charged overnight with breaking into his ex-wife’s home, police said on Friday.
Christopher Nicholson, 30, stole his ex-wife’s keys, broke into her home, stole her cellphone and broke it, according to officials.
Nicholson was charged with burglary, grand larceny, criminal mischief, petit larceny, criminal trespassing and harassment.
