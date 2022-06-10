ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile County, AL

Police: Alabama teen shoots, kills 3-year-old while playing ‘cops and robbers’

By Nicolette Schleisman
 4 days ago

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. ( WKRG ) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a three-year-old has died after he was shot while playing with a 13-year-old boy.

According to the sheriff’s office, the three-year-old was over at the 13-year-old boy’s home in Grand Bay Wednesday. The sheriff’s office says the 13-year-old initially came running into the living room telling his parents that the three-year-old fell and hit his head.

The sheriff’s office says the 13-year-old told later told his mother that he and the three-year-old were playing ‘cops and robbers’ when the 13-year-old went into a closet, grabbed a .22 caliber air rifle, pointed it at the three-year-old and pulled the trigger. The three-year-old was shot in the head.

The teen told his mother he did not think the gun was loaded.

The teen reportedly first told adults at the home that the child fell. He later said he shot the child on accident while they were playing.

The child was rushed to the hospital, where he later died.

The three-year-old’s parents live next door to where the incident occurred. The juvenile was taken to Strickland Youth Center and is charged with Criminally Negligent Homicide.

