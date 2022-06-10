Man faces at least a 35-year prison term after being found guilty of the 2019 stabbing death in Pacheco

A man arrested in connection to an officer-involved shooting in April is now suspected in a second shooting, according to Sacramento PD. 34-year-old Jose Borrego was originally arrested in connection to an officer-involved shooting that occurred on the evening of April 14th. Police say Borrego led officers on a pursuit that began in the area of 44th Street and 14th Avenue, briefly paused to get out of his car and exchange gunfire with officers, and then got back into his car and initiated the pursuit once more. No officers, nor Borrego, were struck by gunfire, police said.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO