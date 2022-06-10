ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pacheco, CA

Man faces at least a 35-year prison term after being found guilty of the 2019 stabbing death in Pacheco

By Beth Duncan
Concord News Journal
Concord News Journal
 4 days ago
Martinez, California – A homeless man was found guilty by a jury in Contra Costa County for his role in the death of a disabled Pacheco resident. Taylor Aaron Goode, 44, was found guilty of stabbing Eric Marshall Ousey,...

