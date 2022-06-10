Man faces at least a 35-year prison term after being found guilty of the 2019 stabbing death in Pacheco

STOCKTON (CBS13) — Stockton police are investigating an overnight shooting not far from San Joaquin Elementry School.
On June 12, at 11:11 p.m., police responded to a report of a shooting on the 2000 block of St. Lakes Way.
When they arrived, they found two 26-year-old men suffering from gunshot wounds. Police transported one of the victims to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Unfortunately, the other man was pronounced dead at the scene by medics.
According to the police, there is no motive or any suspect information at this time.
Stockton Police ask that anyone with information call their nonemergency number at (209) 937-8377 or the Investigations Division at (209) 937-8323.
