ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor’s Historic District Commission has rejected plans for a three-story addition to a historic building in the Main Street Historic District. But the owner of the one-story building that houses the Pretzel Bell restaurant at the northwest corner of Main and Liberty streets now vows to take one more shot at revising the plans in hopes of getting approval from the commission.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 13 HOURS AGO