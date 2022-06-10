Two Chicago Police Officers, Driver Suffer Minor Injuries in Traffic Crash in Gresham

Nearly a year after Chicago Officer Bruce Dyker was seen in an August 2021 video struggling with Nikkita Brown and her dog, he has now resigned. According to CBS News, a Chicago Police spokesperson confirmed Dyker left the department in May and now has officially resigned after 23 years. The outlet also reports Dyker has had some 24 misconduct allegations against him. Three of those were sustained and resulted in discipline. Two were for neglect of duty and another involved an off-duty incident in Tennessee.

