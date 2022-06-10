ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two Chicago Police Officers, Driver Suffer Minor Injuries in Traffic Crash in Gresham

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo Chicago police officers and a driver suffered minor injuries in a traffic crash Thursday night in Gresham on the South Side. The officers...

Man, 25, shot while trying to park on Chicago's Near West Side

CHICAGO - A man was shot twice while trying to park his car Monday night in the Tri-Taylor neighborhood. The 25-year-old was trying to park his car around 9:45 p.m. in the 700 block of South Claremont Avenue when someone in a gray van started shooting, police said. He suffered...
Chicago police officer hit by West Side chauffeur: CFD

Welcome to the Chicago Popular News community. The subject of this news is Chicago police officer hit by West Side chauffeur: CFD. A Chicago police officer was shot by a driver on Monday morning in West Garfield Park, according to Chicago firefighters. Paramedics responded on Jackson Boulevard and Kostner Avenue...
Pair charged in Avalon Park shooting

CHICAGO - Two men were charged in a shooting that critically wounded an 18-year-old man over the weekend in the Avalon Park neighborhood. Israel Alonso, 21, and Guillermo Gudino, 22, were arrested Sunday two hours after allegedly opening fire on an 18-year-old man who was on the street in the 1500 block of East 79th Street, police said.
Chicago firefighter wounded in 2021 shooting has died, CFD says

CHICAGO — A Chicago firefighter who was shot last year has died, according to the department. The Chicago Fire Department tweeted Tuesday that Timothy Eiland passed away. “With a heavy heart, the CFD confirms that Firefighter Timothy Eiland has passed. Tim suffered a gunshot wound while off duty last Sept. This senseless act has changed […]
Pair wounded in drive-by shooting while walking in Marquette Park

CHICAGO - Two men were shot while walking in Marquette Park Sunday night on Chicago's Southwest Side. The men, ages 41 and 33, were walking around 10:17 p.m. in the 6900 block of South Kanst Drive when someone in a black sedan started shooting, police said. The 33-year-old walked into...
Girl, 14, shot in Grand Crossing

CHICAGO - A 14-year-old girl was grazed by gunfire Monday evening in the Grand Crossing neighborhood. She was walking outside around 6:15 p.m. in the 7300 block of South Kenwood Avenue when gunfire broke out, police said. The girl was grazed in the back and hand. She was taken to...
One person is dead in 2-vehicle crash on I-290 near Harlem Ave.

CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois State Police are investigating a crash reportedly involving a semi and delivery truck Monday morning on 1-290 that left one person dead. ISP said it happened in the westbound lane on I-290 near Harlem Avenue in Cook County around 8:52 a.m. Authorities said one person...
Fatal Crash on I-290 at Harlem Avenue Kills 1, Shuts Down Lanes

A fatal two vehicle crash on Interstate 290 Monday morning killed one person and has closed two lanes for investigation, Illinois State Police say. At approximately 8:52 a.m. Monday, ISP District Chicago troopers responded to a two vehicle crash involving a commercial vehicle at Interstate 290 westbound near Harlem Ave., officials say.
Chicago Police Officer Seen On Video Struggling With Woman Walking Dog Has Resigned

Nearly a year after Chicago Officer Bruce Dyker was seen in an August 2021 video struggling with Nikkita Brown and her dog, he has now resigned. According to CBS News, a Chicago Police spokesperson confirmed Dyker left the department in May and now has officially resigned after 23 years. The outlet also reports Dyker has had some 24 misconduct allegations against him. Three of those were sustained and resulted in discipline. Two were for neglect of duty and another involved an off-duty incident in Tennessee.
Woman crashed stolen car near Lori Lightfoot’s house while wearing belly button rings worth thou$and$, prosecutors say (Those were allegedly stolen, too.)

Prosecutors say a woman who crashed a stolen car near Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s home on Friday night was wearing pilfered belly button rings worth several thousand dollars when cops arrested her. Priscilla Ferguson, 25, is charged with possessing a stolen motor vehicle, driving on a suspended license, and...
Man critically wounded in East Garfield Park shooting

CHICAGO - A man was shot and critically wounded while riding in a car Monday morning in the East Garfield Park neighborhood. The 21-year-old was riding in the backseat of a car around 11:34 a.m. in the 700 block of North Pulaski Road when someone on foot started shooting, police said.
