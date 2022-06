Thanks to The Gibler Team and Cameron Hardin for giving us a peek into what makes the Kenwood area so unique. It's not often that you find a thriving mall these days, but they're out there. One happens to be right in the heart of Greater Cincinnati with Kenwood Towne Centre. In addition to popular department stores, it also features the largest selection of unique retailers in the Cincinnati market. Plus, you'll find several other shops, restaurants, fun things to do (and, yes, Trader Joe's) just steps away. Watch to get a look around.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO