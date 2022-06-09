ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lauderdale, FL

Precautionary Boil Water Notice: NE 26 Street and US-1

fortlauderdale.gov
 5 days ago

City of Fort Lauderdale crews will be performing planned maintenance to the water distribution system on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at 9 p.m. The impacted properties are in the area of NE 26 Street and US-1. Neighbors in the vicinity of the impacted area may experience...

www.fortlauderdale.gov

communitynewspapers.com

Blue Land Crabs: Report Illegal Harvesting

The rainy season is here and you may notice blue land crabs traveling on Old Cutler Road (usually between SW 184 Street to SW 188 Street). Although it’s currently open season to collect blue land crabs until June 30 (closed season is July 1-October 31), it’s illegal to collect them during the following conditions, regardless that it is open season:
MIAMI, FL
thenextmiami.com

Floating Solar Panels On Bodies Of Water? New Study Released By Miami-Dade

Miami-Dade has released a feasibility report on the installation of floating solar panels in area bodies of water. FPL has already partnered with Dade on a half-acre, 402-panel floating solar installation at Blue Lagoon next to MIA, which generates 160 kilowatts. One of the biggest issues is that Florida law...
communitynewspapers.com

Mayor’s RTZ Message Pinecrest

Hello Pinecrest. This is an update on the Rapid Transit Zone (RTZ) ordinance drafted by Miami-Dade County, earlier this year. I am proud to report that the county listened to our collective concerns and re-drafted the original Rapid Transit Zone (RTZ) ordinance to allow cities to maintain control of their zoning in rapid transit areas along US 1.
PINECREST, FL
cw34.com

Car fire on the Florida Turnpike

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Crews put out a car fire on the Florida Turnpike. The fire happened in the northbound lanes near mile marker 75, which is the Glades Road exit. Everyone in the car made it out safely. No word yet on a cause, but the fire...
BOCA RATON, FL
thenextmiami.com

Foundation Pours For Four More Downtown Miami Towers With Around 2,000 Units

Contractors have completed foundation pours for four more downtown Miami towers in recent days, paving the way for vertical construction to begin. Three of the pours took place at Miami Worldcenter, while the fourth was in Brickell. They include:. Legacy Miami Worldcenter – planned to top off at 55 stories,...
MIAMI, FL
Key Biscayne Independent

Higgins says privatization should be on table for Rickenbacker Causeway

Miami-Dade County Commissioner Eileen Higgins says privatization of the Rickenbacker Causeway was misunderstood and said Friday it deserves another look by county government. Join our mailing list Appearing on the Anti-Social radio and podcast program, Higgins said the Commission terminated the bidding process for the Causeway too early. “I actually was very disappointed that we […]
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Operation Crossing Guard finds drivers violating rules at railroad crossings

DEERFIELD BEACH - Just a few days after the Broward County Sheriff's Office partnered with Brightline for Operation Crossing Guard, statistics from the first 4 days reveal how drivers are breaking the law. "Just like a red light as soon as that light turns red that traffic signal is now considered you must stop," Sgt. Todd Michael with Broward Sheriff's Office said. Signs near each railway crossing tell drivers exactly where to stop, yet nearly every single time, drivers stopped far past the line.  "So it's just getting the mindset out to the general public right now."Operation Cross Guard kicked off...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

Price Hike Continues for Gas Across Florida for Another Week: AAA

While the average price for a gallon of gas hit $5 a gallon this past week, Florida’s gas prices haven't hit that number yet for most of the state but are getting closer. AAA reports the average price was $4.89 per gallon, up 13 cents from one week ago and 43 cents from one month ago.
FLORIDA STATE
calleochonews.com

The historic and epic MaiKai restaurant is getting a makeover this year

The Popular and historic Polynesian restaurant, MaiKai, will see some new features and additions soon. The MaiKai restaurant which will be more of a dinner theater after renovations is a historic restaurant and public space located in Broward’s Orlando Park. The owners which are the Thornton Family, Barlington Group, and Mad Room Hospitality revealed their plans for the renovation and some construction work with the local neighborhood and its residents, generating a ton of buzz and excitement.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
treasurecoast.com

The Honest Broker: New Condo Rule: S-4D

Do you live in a Condo with 3 floors or more? On May 26th, Governor DeSantis signed into law Senate Bill 4-D. It passed during special legislative session and is effective immediately. This Bill is a response to the Surfside collapse last year. The Bill established a statewide structural inspection program, requiring Condominium and Cooperative Associations to conduct Milestone Structural Inspections of their buildings and to perform Structural Integrity Reserve Studies to ensure that buildings are safe for continued use. The Bill was designed to ensure proper inspections and requirements be performed at specific times in the building’s existence.
SURFSIDE, FL
NBC News

Soaring rents in South Florida force families into tough decisions

Renters are experiencing tough conditions in Florida, where the population grew by 360,000 in one year of the pandemic. The Miami metro area tops the country for rent increases, according to a recent Realtor.com report. Local lawmakers say they’re trying to enact new legal protections, but say the state holds more power. NBC News’ Sam Brock hears from one family that says they were forced to move because of rent increases.June 13, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Summertime cases of COVID and flu are surging

MIAMI – As we've learned with the coronavirus, new variants are unpredictable and can pop up at any time. But the flu on the other hand isn't usually something we're dealing with this time of year.  Doctors say summertime cases in both viruses are surging."I went and got tested for the flu and it was negative, so now I'm testing to make sure it's not COVID," said Jacel Delgadiloo, who was in line at Tropical Park Monday to get tested.So, is it COVID-19? The flu? A combo of the two coined by many as "flurona?""We're seeing in some cases that...
MIAMI, FL
floridainsider.com

Concerns have been raised regarding Florida’s new condo inspection law

Several weeks after Florida lawmakers enacted a bill requiring existing condominiums to undergo safety assessments to maintain their structural integrity, Central Florida condominium association members had many questions regarding how the new regulations would affect owners. “It all depends on how intrusive the inspection is, and how expensive it’s going...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Need a job? BSO offering civilian jobs starting at $56,851 with full benefits

FORT LAUDERDALE - Need a good-paying job? The Broward Sheriff's Office will be offering civilian jobs with a starting pay of nearly $57,000 with full benefits.So, what's the catch? The law enforcement agency is looking for 911 operators. BSO will be holding a job fair this Saturday at their Public Safety Building, at 2601 West Broward Boulevard, starting from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.  In the past, BSO has said that to qualify, you must be able to multi-task, have excellent listening and comprehension skills, and can remain calm while communicating with callers during a crisis.Those who are hired, BSO said, will enjoy competitive salaries and benefits, including paid vacation and holidays, health insurance and enrollment in the Florida Retirement System.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

BSO deputy fired from the force

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy was fired from the force. Captain Craig Calavetta was terminated on Monday. Calavetta worked as the Parkland district chief, which is the city’s top law enforcement official. The Sheriff has accused him of lying to supervisors and is...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Why does Palm Beach County always have the highest gas prices in Florida?

The national average price of gas in the U.S. surpassed $5 per gallon this week for the first time ever, according to GasBuddy. Prices have surged in recent weeks as U.S. inventories have continued falling since the start of March because of the COVID-19 pandemic and increased demand entering the summer, GasBuddy reports. Also, the Russian war in Ukraine has had an affect, according to Gas Buddy.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Miami-Dade COVID sites will no longer offer free testing

MIAMI – Miami-Dade COVID sites will stop offering free testing come July.CBS4 news partner the Miami Herald reports it's because federal funding has dried up.We reached out to Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava's office, who confirmed the Herald's report but added "it's a developing conversation."CBS4's Ashley Dyer spoke with Nomi Health, the organization that operates all the county-run sites, who said the news does not affect Miami-Dade residents. The change, Nomi Health said, only impacts people who live outside the county. No word on how much a test would cost.The news comes as county-run sites are seeing a surge of summertime coronavirus cases. In Miami-Dade, the positivity rate had climbed to nearly 21%And to make matters worse, Dyer spoke with a doctor who said she's seeing people with COVID and the flu at the same time.Stay with CBSMiami.com for updates on this developing story.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Another cat found mutilated in Weston, investigation continues

WESTON, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating another case of a cat being found torn in half in Weston, making it the third documented case in the past two weeks. Local 10 News first broke the story of the string of concerning cases last Monday. The...
WESTON, FL

