The bronze statue of St Helens’ illustrious former hooker Keiron Cunningham pierces the skyline above the home of the reigning Super League champions. It is the first thing you see when you get within eyeshot of the Totally Wicked Stadium and that is by design. There was never supposed to be another player like Cunningham, who won every trophy possible at St Helens and made almost 500 appearances for his hometown club.

RUGBY ・ 2 DAYS AGO