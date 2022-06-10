ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Museums

Oslo’s vast National Museum opens with tapestry of 400 reindeer skulls

By Daniel Boffey
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LVRFF_0g6cXo7X00

It started as a pile of rotting reindeer heads dumped outside a court. The Norwegian government had ordered a mass cull of herds owned by Norway’s indigenous Sámi people, and Máret Ánne Sara wanted judges hearing a case against the demand, brought by her herder brother, to experience the grisly consequences.

But after a formal opening ceremony presided over by Norway’s Queen Sonja on Friday, Sara’s skulls will make up the first art installation seen by visitors on Saturday as they pass through the doors of what is a new palace of the Nordic art establishment in Oslo – a vast museum of art, architecture and design, known as the National Museum.

Across 13,000 sq metres of exhibition space, the museum – the result of a decision to combine the collections of four existing museums including the highly popular National Gallery – contains more than 5,000 works, including Edvard Munch’s most famous version of The Scream , making it a bigger institution than Amsterdam’s Rijksmuseum or the Guggenheim in Bilbao. But, unmissable in the centre of the museum’s entrance foyer is the “Pile o’Sápmi Supreme”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dMEpi_0g6cXo7X00
The installation by Sámi artist Máret Ánne Sara, pictured here hanging in front of the parliament building in Oslo in 2017. Photograph: Heiko Junge/NTB Scanpix/AP

The tapestry of 400 reindeer skulls, the flesh and tissue boiled and scrubbed off and the bone polished to a shine, hangs like a huge flag in what the curator Randi Godø says is a statement about the museum’s intention to newly reflect all aspects of Norwegian culture and history.

“When you get closer you can see the bullet holes”, Godø said. “It is a quite remarkable piece of art.”

She added: “There was a dilemma for the artist: ‘I am protesting against the state and now I am selling my art to the state,’ because we are state-funded museum. In these conversations it was important to find a way that it wouldn’t be so challenging for the artist to be embedded.

“This artwork needs to be placed within a space that it could have this statement and not be packed in crates and put in storage. We have installed this for 10 years as part of the contract. We can take it down and loan it to other exhibitions, that is OK, but we are not supposed to put it back in storage and we also have to have a collaboration with the Sápmi institution in Sápmi [the region traditionally inhabited by the Sámi people]. If we want to find another place for the artwork, it should be a place in Sápmi so it comes back to the community where it belongs.”

Godø said the National Museum was turning a page. “It is quite an important art piece in the Sámi community. It is political and used in protests at the court cases. We needed to make a statement of its importance. The [old] museum hadn’t been collecting art by Sámi artists much, to say the least. It has been overlooked. It is the system of the art world: what has value and what does not. A system of inclusion and exclusion but art by Indigenous people is part of Norway also.”

The decision to put a piece of anti-establishment protest art at the front and centre of the nation’s most prestigious museum might also be seen by many as a defiant message to the museum’s detractors after much criticism during the last eight years of its construction.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ArfFO_0g6cXo7X00
Works by Edvard Munch form part of the National Museum’s collection. Photograph: Nasjonalmuseet/Reuters

The critics have crowed over issues ranging from the museum’s “grey box-like” appearance to the persistent delays in its completion and eye-popping £500m price tag. Such have been the controversies that the museum’s director, Karin Hindsbo, who was subject to regular personal abuse, felt moved to make a public apology .

Rando said the wait would be worth it. The museum on Oslo’s waterside Rådhusplassen covers everything from medieval Baldishol tapestry and Chinese imperial porcelain to fashion, Norwegian glass cups of the 18th century and contemporary design and arts and crafts.

Sign up to First Edition, our free daily newsletter – every weekday morning at 7am BST

A second floor is dominated by the visual arts, from Dutch and Flemish landscape paintings to still lifes from the 17th century. Its Munch room has some of the Norwegian painter’s most famous works, including one of his four versions of The Scream, while crowning the building is the 2,400 sq metre Light Hall, visible for miles around at night thanks to 9,000 energy-efficient, adjustable LED lights.

Godø said: “We have been talking about this for 19 years. It is a beautiful building. It is extremely lovely space to be in. It is huge at 54,000 square metres. It is quite grey and low-key when you look at it from outside, but when you come in it is astonishing and beautiful.”

“It is a grey box,” she added, “but it is beautiful material and what matters inside is what counts.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Don’t be complacent, another Covid wave is coming. Here’s how we can manage it

As we move into summer, more than two years since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, the words “new wave” are probably the last thing anyone wants to hear. Yet it is true that recent UK data (as well as data from Florida and other places) indicates that sublineages of the Omicron variant, BA.4 and BA.5, are kicking off a new wave of cases. With the pandemic no longer dominating the news in the way it once did, it’s worth taking stock of where we are and what needs to be done.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Edvard Munch
ARTnews

Big Artifact Find in Egypt, Venice Architecture Biennale Details Revealed, and More: Morning Links for June 1, 2022

Click here to read the full article. To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines THE PAST IS NEVER DEAD. Egyptian officials said that archaeologists have made big finds at Saqqara, a necropolis near Cairo, the Washington Post reports. Among the items they have unearthed, which are believed be some 2,500 years old, are 250 sarcophagi and 150 bronze statues. “In one of the wooden sarcophagi, we found, for the first time, a complete and sealed papyrus,” Mostafa Waziri , Egypt’s Supreme Council of Antiquities chief, said. Meanwhile, a drought in Iraq has revealed the remnants of a city that was hidden by the...
VISUAL ART
ARTnews

Selfie-Taking Tourist at Madrid’s Reina Sofía Museum Rips Off Part of Artwork

Click here to read the full article. A Italian tourist at the Museo Reina Sofía in Madrid damaged an artwork last week when she tripped while trying to take a selfie with the work. Alberto Sánchez’s ballet set for La romería de los cornudos (The Pilgrimage of Cuckolds), 1933, was reportedly torn in one part by the tourist who fell on the work, according to the Spanish newspaper ABC. As she fell, she grabbed hold of the piece and ripped part of its wallpaper. The Pilgrimage of Cuckolds was originally created as a set for the eponymous one-act ballet written by Federico García...
VISUAL ART
BBC

Broomhill Estate: Ancient woodland sculpture exhibition unveiled

A new sculpture exhibition being showcased in an ancient woodland has been unveiled in Devon. Seventeen world-renowned artists from the Royal Society of Sculptors are exhibiting 30 outdoor pieces on the Broomhill Estate. Titled In Harmony, the exhibition is due to run until 30 September. Estate manager and curator Charles...
VISUAL ART
Smithonian

This Huge Underground City May Have Been a Refuge for 70,000 Early Christians

Persecuted by the Romans, early Christians in what is now Turkey went underground—literally. Archaeologists have found evidence of a massive subterranean city they believe was designed for just that purpose. The city is thought to have housed roughly 70,000 people in the second and third centuries C.E., Live Science’s Tom Metcalfe reports.
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Museum#Art Gallery#Art World#Contemporary Art#Norwegian#Nordic#The National Museum#National Gallery#Rijksmuseum#Guggenheim
allthatsinteresting.com

Archaeologists Just Uncovered Secret Tunnels And An Ancient Chamber Beneath Peru’s Chavín de Huántar Temple

Archeologists first noticed a duct in 2019 that opened up into the ceremonial chamber since dubbed the Condor Gallery. A team of archeologists exploring Chavín de Huántar, a 3,000-year-old temple complex in the Peruvian Andes, have made a stunning find. Beneath the ancient temple, they’ve uncovered hidden tunnels leading to a chamber, which contains artifacts left by the Chavín people.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Museums
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Arts
Place
Europe
The Independent

Masterpiece worth £255,000 found on wall of empty London bungalow

A masterpiece oil painting found hanging on the wall of an empty bungalow in north London has sold for more than a quarter of a million pounds at auction.The Depiction of the Madonna and Child by Filippino Lippi, a student of Boticelli, was painted in the fifteenth century.It had hung inconspicuously on the wall of a house in Enfield for years, with its owner unaware it was worth a fortune. A 90-year-old woman with dementia, who has not been named, owns the painting after her father gave it to her more than 30 years ago.She has been living in a...
ENTERTAINMENT
Motorious

5 Must See Car Museums In North America

America’s love of the automobile spans many decades, centuries, and generations. Car museums connect the past, present, and future of the automobile. Some of them specialize in specific time periods, while others focus on niche classes. Regardless, there’s a car museum for every enthusiasts, here’s our bucket list recommendations.
MUSEUMS
The Guardian

The Guardian

316K+
Followers
77K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy