Summerpalooza

I am so proud of the community response I just witnessed in our district with neighbors helping neighbors remove fallen tree branches, redirect pedestrians and street traffic from downed powerlines, and checking on the eldery to make sure they were safe. I am reposting a message sent recently on the Urban Forestry Responding to Storm Damage. There are still many homes without power in our district so continue to check on your neighbors to see if they need assistance this evening as crews continue to repair the damage from the storm that hit our community this afternoon.

MADISON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO