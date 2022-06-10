ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

SummerPalooza

City of Madison Wisconsin
 4 days ago

SummerPalooza includes free museum admission along with exciting activities...

cityofmadison.com

Related
City of Madison Wisconsin

Meeting and Event Highlights for the Week of June 13, 2022

Fresh water is Earth's most precious resource. We all use it every day, and we can all have an impact on the ability to provide reliable supplies of clean water now and for future generations. On June 14 and June 21, participate in a two-session course to become a steward of our local waters. Learn more and register for the course here.
MADISON, WI
City of Madison Wisconsin

McGrath Project, Water Stewardship, Juneteenth and more

The Plan Commission will meet at 5:30 today, June 13, to discuss items related to the 12-story mixed-use project proposed by McGrath Property Group at 222-232 E. Olin Avenue. This project represents a significant compromise from the project as it was originally proposed at 18 stories, plans which also involved the demolition of the Wonder Bar. Meeting details are available here.
MADISON, WI
City of Madison Wisconsin

Garver Office/Olbrich Cottage Masonry Repointing

Javascript is required to view this map. Remove 100% of existing mortar and repoint using historically appropriate mortar type and profile at the Garver Office (Olbrich Cottage), a locally designated landmark that is also listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Remove unused metal anchors and remove and replace damaged brick with historically appropriate materials.
MADISON, WI
City of Madison Wisconsin

Monona Dr. Development, Juneteenth, Garage Sales - D15 Update 6/13/22

On Monday, the Plan Commission will consider a proposal to demolish four commercial buildings to construct a five-story mixed-use building with approximately 6,400 square feet of commercial space, two vehicle access sales and service windows, and 69 apartments on one lot. UW Credit Union is expected to be one of the two commercial tenants in the new building. The proposal received a good reception at the neighborhood meeting on April 7 (watch here). You can find more details on the proposal here and can register with comments here (items 11-14). The Plan Commission's recommendation will be forwarded for a final decision by the Common Council on June 21.
MONONA, WI
City of Madison Wisconsin

Meet Firefighter Megan Morehart

I am housed at Station 7 (McKenna Blvd.) on the city’s west side on the C shift. Station 7 is also home to the Hazardous Materials (or HazMat) Team, which I am part of. I knew I always wanted a career where I had the opportunity to help people. I chose this career after enrolling in EMS and Fire courses and finding enjoyment in both. I wish I knew this is what I wanted to do sooner!
MADISON, WI
City of Madison Wisconsin

Protect Yourself in Severe Heat!

Heat Advisory Issued for Dane County Residents Advised to Stay Cool, Stay Hydrated, Stay Connected. Temperatures are predicted to be dangerously hot with heat indices approaching 105° Tuesday. The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory from 11am Tuesday through 8pm Wednesday. Extremely high or unusually hot temperatures...
ENVIRONMENT
City of Madison Wisconsin

Witnessed neighbors helping neighbors after the storm caused damage in district 11

I am so proud of the community response I just witnessed in our district with neighbors helping neighbors remove fallen tree branches, redirect pedestrians and street traffic from downed powerlines, and checking on the eldery to make sure they were safe. I am reposting a message sent recently on the Urban Forestry Responding to Storm Damage. There are still many homes without power in our district so continue to check on your neighbors to see if they need assistance this evening as crews continue to repair the damage from the storm that hit our community this afternoon.
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summerpalooza
City of Madison Wisconsin

Garage Fire Under Investigation; Damages Estimated at $70,000

The City of Madison Fire Department responded to a reported garage fire at the 4500 block of N Sherman Ave. Upon arrival, Engine Co. 10 found heavy smoke pushing from the garage eaves. The homeowner was on scene and confirmed everybody was out of the structure. Firefighters began fire attack,...
MADISON, WI
City of Madison Wisconsin

Police Incident Reports A Selection of Noteworthy Incident Reports

On Sunday, June 12, 2022, at approximately 5:30 a.m., the Madison Police responded to a disturbance in the 5600 block of Black Onyx Dr. Upon arrival, officers located a male subject down with a chest wound. That subject was transported by EMS to a local hosptial where he was pronounced deceased.
MADISON, WI

