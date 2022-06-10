Summerpalooza

On Monday, the Plan Commission will consider a proposal to demolish four commercial buildings to construct a five-story mixed-use building with approximately 6,400 square feet of commercial space, two vehicle access sales and service windows, and 69 apartments on one lot. UW Credit Union is expected to be one of the two commercial tenants in the new building. The proposal received a good reception at the neighborhood meeting on April 7 (watch here). You can find more details on the proposal here and can register with comments here (items 11-14). The Plan Commission's recommendation will be forwarded for a final decision by the Common Council on June 21.
