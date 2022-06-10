ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashe County, NC

Portion of Blue Ridge Parkway in NC shuts down to replace historic bridge

By Mike Andrews
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28eVE0_0g6cWWeC00

ASHE, Co., N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A section of the Blue Ridge Parkway in Ashe County will be closed for over two years as work begins to replace the Laurel Fork Bridge, according to the National Park Service.

Officials said work has begun on a $29 million project to replace the 546-feet long, 28-feet wide bridge that was built in 1939.

The Parkway will be fully closed to vehicles, pedestrians and cyclist between milepost 248.1 and 249.3.

Portion of Blue Ridge Parkway to be closed this spring, summer

A signed detour will be in place to direct drivers around the closures, routing visitors along NC 18, NC 88, NC 16 and Trading Post Road at Glendale Springs.

The National Park Service said the historic bridge is approaching the end of its lifecycle. The bridgework is expected to be completed in November 2024.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

Related
wataugaonline.com

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC, Wilkes County, NC at 549 am EDT, Jun 14th 2022

BULLETIN – IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED. The National Weather Service in BLACKSBURG has issued a. Western Alleghany County in northwestern North Carolina…. At 548 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Jefferson,. moving southeast at 55 mph. This storm has a history of causing. damage to trees. HAZARD…60 mph...
ASHE COUNTY, NC
corneliustoday.com

W. Catawba ridiculousness, Part 9

June 14. By Dave Vieser. A $548,000 computerized traffic signal control system once hailed as “the answer” to heavy West Catawba Avenue traffic has been ditched by Cornelius. The system, known as Rhythm In-Sync, was supposedly designed to offer superior traffic light cycle timing based on real-time traffic, with conditions monitored by a series of cameras in each signal.
CORNELIUS, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Lake Norman Island Fire Put Out By Storm

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Huntersville Fire says an island fire on Lake Norman is no longer ablaze after a thunderstorm came through the area Tuesday. Multiple agencies responded to the fire on Lynch Island, off Henry Lane, near marker R2 & grid H21 (aka Hammock Beach) around 9 p.m. Monday night.
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ashe County, NC
Government
Ashe County, NC
Sports
City
Glendale Springs, NC
County
Ashe County, NC
wataugaonline.com

Special Weather Statement for Wilkes County, NC at 433 am EDT, Jun 14th 2022

NCZ003>006-019-020-VAZ022-032>034-043>047-058-059-141700- Surry-Stokes-Rockingham-Caswell-Wilkes-Yadkin-Roanoke-Patrick- Franklin-Bedford-Henry-Pittsylvania-Campbell-Appomattox- Buckingham-Halifax-Charlotte- Including the cities of Dobson, Danbury, Eden, Yanceyville,. Wilkesboro, Yadkinville, Roanoke, Salem, Stuart, Rocky Mount,. Bedford, Martinsville, Danville, Lynchburg, Appomattox,. South Boston, and Keysville. 433 AM EDT Tue Jun 14 2022. …HEAT INDEX VALUES MAY EXCEED 100 DEGREES THIS AFTERNOON…. Temperatures should reach the lower to...
WILKES COUNTY, NC
travellens.co

20 Best Things to Do in Blowing Rock, NC

A town located in North Carolina's Caldwell and Watauga counties, Blowing Rock is a scenic place at the mouth of the gorgeous Blue Ridge Parkway. The population is approximately 1,200 to 1,300. The location of this town is a clear indicator of what a scenic paradise it holds for visitors.
BLOWING ROCK, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashe
WCNC

Here's what produced Tuesday morning's severe storms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A line of severe thunderstorms rolled through Charlotte and the Carolinas Tuesday morning ahead of more dangerous heat. The storms prompted the National Weather Service to issue severe thunderstorm warnings because of the threat of damaging winds and hail. Beginning Monday in the Midwest and stretching...
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Construction#The Blue Ridge Parkway#The National Park Service#Nexstar Media Inc#Queen City News
kiss951.com

What A Day of Swimming at Carrigan Farms in North Carolina Looks Like

This past weekend my significant other, our friend, and I decided to visit Carrigan Farms and experience their swimming quarry. After you read my full review, you are going to want to visit this Summer for some must-needed fun. About the Quarry. Carrigan Farms Swimming Quarry is only thirty minutes...
MOORESVILLE, NC
wallstreetwindow.com

Alert: Draper Landing In Eden, North Carolina Is Temporarily Closed In Rockingham County

This announcement is from the Eden police department: “On Sunday, June 12, 2022 officers with Eden Police Department were dispatched to the Draper Landing in reference to a vehicle in the river. Once on scene officers found that a Rockingham County man was attempting to unload a Kayak when a mechanical issue with his vehicle caused the vehicle to roll, backwards, over him and into the river. The man was transported to a local medical facility where he is said to have non-life-threatening injuries.”
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Firefighters Fight Flames At Cornelius Sports Bar

CORNELIUS, N.C. — Multiple agencies responded to a fire at Tropicana Sports Bar in Cornelius early Tuesday morning. Firefighters with Huntersville, Davidson, and Cornelius Fire worked together to stop the flames.
CORNELIUS, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Sports
WSOC Charlotte

Mother and daughter injured by bear attack at Great Smoky Mountains National Park

GATLINBURG, Tenn. — A family camping in Great Smoky Mountains National Park was attacked by a bear that ripped into their tent, hurting both a mother and child. The National Park Service said in a news release that a family of five and their dog were sleeping in their tent when a bear ripped into it early Sunday morning. Inside the tent, the bear scratched a 3-year-old girl and her mother.
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Alexander, Avery, Buncombe, Burke, Cabarrus, Caldwell, Catawba by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-14 06:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-14 07:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Alexander; Avery; Buncombe; Burke; Cabarrus; Caldwell; Catawba; Cleveland; Gaston; Iredell; Lincoln; McDowell; Mecklenburg; Mitchell; Rowan; Rutherford; Yancey The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Catawba County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Northeastern Rutherford County in western North Carolina Alexander County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Mitchell County in western North Carolina Lincoln County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Yancey County in western North Carolina Gaston County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Western Cabarrus County in the Piedmont of North Carolina McDowell County in western North Carolina Southern Iredell County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Caldwell County in western North Carolina Avery County in western North Carolina Northeastern Buncombe County in western North Carolina Mecklenburg County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Northern Cleveland County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Southwestern Rowan County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Burke County in western North Carolina * Until 745 AM EDT. * At 655 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles southeast of Erwin to 12 miles north of Morganton to 4 miles southwest of Kannapolis, moving south at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Uptown Charlotte, Huntersville, Kannapolis, Hickory, Downtown Concord, Statesville, Lenoir, Morganton, Newton and Lincolnton. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
WFAE

Mooresville family trapped in Montana as flooding rages

Kathleen Saunders left Mooresville last Thursday and flew to Rapid City, South Dakota, for a multi-day road trip across the American West. With her husband, daughter, and in-laws, they were going on a trip to help her mother-in-law make progress on one of her life goals: visiting all 50 states. They drove to South Dakota, North Dakota and then they ventured into Montana.
MOORESVILLE, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

43K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy