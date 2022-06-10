Lamborghini driver killed and a woman injured in a fiery crash, Miami police say

A driver in a Lamborghini was killed and his passenger was injured in a fiery crash early Friday in Miami, police said.

The crash happened around 1:15 a.m. in the area of 151 NE 82nd St., just east of Interstate 95, according to Miami police. The area is near the border of unincorporated Miami-Dade and the city of Miami.

Police identified Mohammad Khan, 23, as the driver of the Lamborghini.

Khan crashed into a pole, Miami Fire Rescue said. His sports car then caught fire.

He was killed in the crash, police said. The passenger, a woman, was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

Another fiery crash happened along the busy corridor in late May.

Three people, including local rapper “ohtrapstar,” were killed and two others were injured when their car slammed into the bedroom of a home in the area of Northeast 82nd Street and Third Avenue.

Miami Herald Reporter Devoun Cetoute contributed to this report. This article will be updated.