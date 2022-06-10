ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Lamborghini driver killed and a woman injured in a fiery crash, Miami police say

By Michelle Marchante
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 4 days ago

A driver in a Lamborghini was killed and his passenger was injured in a fiery crash early Friday in Miami, police said.

The crash happened around 1:15 a.m. in the area of 151 NE 82nd St., just east of Interstate 95, according to Miami police. The area is near the border of unincorporated Miami-Dade and the city of Miami.

Police identified Mohammad Khan, 23, as the driver of the Lamborghini.

Khan crashed into a pole, Miami Fire Rescue said. His sports car then caught fire.

He was killed in the crash, police said. The passenger, a woman, was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

Another fiery crash happened along the busy corridor in late May.

Three people, including local rapper “ohtrapstar,” were killed and two others were injured when their car slammed into the bedroom of a home in the area of Northeast 82nd Street and Third Avenue.

Miami Herald Reporter Devoun Cetoute contributed to this report. This article will be updated.

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Click10.com

Man killed in early morning shooting in Miami

MIAMI – Miami police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in the city’s Little Havana neighborhood early Tuesday morning. According to Officer Kiara Delva, a department spokesperson, officers responded to the area of Southwest 12th Court and Eighth Street around 3:45 a.m. after receiving a ShotSpotter alert.
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Man Shot to Death in Southwest Miami Intersection: Police

Police are investigating an early morning shooting in a southwest Miami intersection that left one man dead. Miami Police responded to the scene near the 1300 block of Southwest 8th Street just before 4 a.m. after receiving an alert of shots fired in the area. Officers found a man in...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Indiana Man Charged With DUI in Head-on Collision in Pompano Beach

A mother and child required emergency hospital care following a head-on collision with an impaired driver going the wrong way in Pompano Beach. According to the arrest report, Jeffrey Thomas Ballard, 58, of Westfield, Indiana, was driving a 2019 yellow Jeep Wrangler with a California license plate about 2 a.m. Friday.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Miami, FL
Accidents
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Accidents
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Miami, FL
Crime & Safety
Click10.com

Officers detain gunman at condo’s balcony in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A police military-like unit responded to the threat of a gunman who was standing on a balcony at the Drake Tower condominium on Tuesday afternoon in Fort Lauderdale. According to Detective Ali Adamson, crisis negotiators with the Fort Lauderdale Police Department talked to the man...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lamborghini#Police#Sports Car#Interstate 95#Traffic Accident#Ne 82nd St
CBS Miami

Fatal SW Miami shooting under investigation

MIAMI - City of Miami police detectives are investigating a fatal shooting. Police said it happened in the area of SW 8th Street and 12th Avenue. Police tell CBS4 they responded to a ShotSpotter alert . They found a man with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. No additional information was immediately known. 
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Florida waterways searched for body of woman believed killed by husband

The body of a woman believed to have been killed by her husband could be in the Intracoastal Waterway anywhere from the Hillsboro Inlet to the 14th Street Causeway in Pompano Beach, deputies said Tuesday. Ian Lanning, 54, was arrested Saturday on a first-degree murder charge. The missing woman, his wife, Irene Lanning Xeniti, 53, is thought to have been killed in their home in Pompano Beach in ...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NBC Miami

Miami Man Arrested in Car Theft May Be Behind Other High-Tech Heist

A Miami man is facing charges in connection with a car theft over the weekend and he may be responsible for at least one other high-tech vehicle theft. Jonathan Rios, 23, was arrested Sunday on a third-degree grand theft of a vehicle charge, according to an arrest report. The report...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Detectives seek to identify grand theft suspect in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Fort Lauderdale Police Department is investigating a grand theft and needs the public’s help. The incident occurred at 515 E. Las Olas Boulevard between 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m., Friday. According to a preliminary investigation by detectives, the suspect stole a victim’s credit...
NBC Miami

1 Dead, 3 Critically Injured in Overnight Miami Gardens Crash

Police are investigating an overnight crash in Miami Gardens that left one dead and three hospitalized in critical condition. The incident occurred at the 2500 Block of NW 183rd Street at approximately 12:56 a.m. on Sunday. Units from the Miami Gardens Police Department responded to an accident where a vehicle...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
CBS Miami

BSO investigating Brightline crash in Dania Beach

DANIA BEACH – The Broward Sheriff's Office is on the scene of a Brightline crash in Dania Beach.According to BSO, the train struck a vehicle near Dixie Highway and Phippen-Waiters Road.At this time, BSO said there were no reported injuries. The crossing may be blocked for a while as deputies investigate.Stay with CBSMiami.com for updates on this developing story.
DANIA BEACH, FL
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
7K+
Followers
954
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy