NEWARK, Calif. - Old evidence and new technology is providing clues to help crack a decades-old cold case where both the killer and the victim have never been identified. In 1985, a woman, now called Jane Doe, was found shot and killed in the remote wetlands area off Mowry Avenue in Newark. Detectives said two hunters discovered the decomposed and nearly unrecognizable body and called police.

NEWARK, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO