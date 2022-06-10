ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two students suspended following social media threat at middle school in Newport News

By Alton Worley II, Web Staff
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 4 days ago
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The principal of Ella Fitzgerald Middle School in Newport News, Dr. Micah Smith, issued a statement following the notification of a threatening message directed towards the school on social media.

According to the statement, safety measures have been put in place and two students involved have been identified and suspended. The two students identified “either made similar comments or posted threatening images on social media.”

Security has also been increased at the school out of an abundance of caution.

Below is the full statement sent out to families:

Good morning Fitzgerald Families,

This is your principal, Dr. Micah Smith, calling to inform you about a safety measure in place today.

We were notified that a threatening message about our school was posted on social media. We took swift action and launched an investigation. We identified at least two students who either made similar comments or posted threatening images on social media and both students have been suspended. Out of an abundance of caution, we have increased security at school today. As you know, we will always take precautions to ensure the safety of our students and staff.


Parents, please monitor your child's social media accounts and talk with them about appropriate and inappropriate content. Please also encourage them to report anything that they see or hear that could pose a threat to others. We all must do our part in school and in our community to ensure each other's wellbeing.

As always, we appreciate your support, partnership and understanding.

Thank you.
Dr. Micah Smith

