Woodbridge officer pulls man from burning vehicle

Woodbridge, Conn./WTIC Radio - A Woodbridge police officer is being hailed a hero after pulling a man from a burning car on Thursday.

Police say Officer Matthew Lima heard a vehicle skidding followed by a crash while on patrol in the wee hours on lower Amity Road near Fowler Street in New Haven.

Officer Lima pulled the 26-year-old driver to safety just before car became engulfed in flames.

The victim was rushed to Yale New Haven Hospital and is being treated for life threatening injuries.

Woodbridge Police Chief Frank Cappiello praised the officer for "alertness and swift actions".

The crash remains under investigation.

