ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodbridge, CT

Woodbridge officer pulls man from burning vehicle

By John Silva
WTIC News Talk 1080
WTIC News Talk 1080
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cOy1R_0g6cIGhO00

Woodbridge, Conn./WTIC Radio - A Woodbridge police officer is being hailed a hero after pulling a man from a burning car on Thursday.

Police say Officer Matthew Lima heard a vehicle skidding followed by a crash while on patrol in the wee hours on lower Amity Road near Fowler Street in New Haven.

Officer Lima pulled the 26-year-old driver to safety just before car became engulfed in flames.

The victim was rushed to Yale New Haven Hospital and is being treated for life threatening injuries.

Woodbridge Police Chief Frank Cappiello praised the officer for "alertness and swift actions".

The crash remains under investigation.
Download the Audacy App and listen to WTIC:

https://go.audacy.com/wtic/download

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Connecticut

Driver Dies After Crashing Into Cars, New Haven Restaurant: Officials

New Haven officials said a person has died after crashing into multiple vehicles and a restaurant Tuesday evening. Crews were called to Scarpellino's Restaurant in the area of Forbes Avenue and Fulton Terrace after receiving a report of a serious motor vehicle accident. East Haven Police said the vehicle that...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Car struck 3 people — including 2 kids — in Norwalk crash

NORWALK — One person was seriously hurt and two children were also injured Monday when a car rolled over and struck them on Connecticut Avenue, according to police. Authorities did not identify the victims, or provide their ages. Two vehicles crashed on Connecticut Avenue around 4:30 p.m. Monday, Norwalk...
NORWALK, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Woodbridge, CT
City
New Haven, CT
New Haven, CT
Crime & Safety
Woodbridge, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
Register Citizen

Police identify Bridgeport man, 37, killed in targeted attack

BRIDGEPORT — Police have identified the man they say was killed in a targeted attack last week. He was identified Monday night as 37-year-old Noel McIntosh. Police had previously said McIntosh’s next-of-kin had been notified of his death. Bridgeport police said they were called to the 100 block...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
NBC Connecticut

Shelton Man Killed in Shooting in Bridgeport

A 22-year-old Shelton man was killed in a shooting at the PT Barnum Housing Complex in Bridgeport on Monday night. Police officers responded to the PT Barnum Housing Complex after getting a ShotSpotter activation and reports of gunshots near buildings 10 and 11 around 8:30 p.m. and they found a man who had been shot several times lying on the ground next to building 11, police said.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Daily Voice

32-Year-Old Waterbury Woman Killed In Crash

A 32-year-old Connecticut woman was killed during a single-car crash over the weekend. The crash took place in New Haven County around 11:15 p.m., on Saturday, June 11 in Waterbury. Elizabeth Hynes, age 32, was found by responding police officers to the area of 104 Greenwood Ave., for a one-car...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#A Burning#Yale New Haven Hospital#Amity#Audacy
WTNH

22-year-old Shelton man dies in Bridgeport homicide

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — One man from Shelton died in a homicide in Bridgeport on Monday, police said. The Bridgeport Police Department responded to the PT Barnum Housing Complex on reports for multiple shots fired near buildings 10 and 11 around 8:30 p.m. At the scene, officers located a 22-year-old man from Shelton laying on […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

Man injured in Hartford shooting on Orange Street

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was injured in a shooting in Hartford early Tuesday morning, according to police. The Hartford Police Department responded to 31 Orange St. just after 1:30 a.m. and found a male in his forties suffering from gunshot wounds. Police said he was alert and conscious at the scene and was […]
HARTFORD, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NBC Connecticut

17-Year-Old Shooting Victim Was Taken to New Haven Firehouse: Police

New Haven firefighters attended to a 17-year-old shooting victim who had been driven to the fire station on Saturday night and police said he is in stable condition. Just after 9 p.m., New Haven Police received a Shotspotter alert and a call about a person who was shot on Starr Street, between Shelton Avenue and Newhall Street.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Three more arrests made in Milford beach fight

MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - Three more people are facing charges in connection to a crazy fight at a crowded beach on Memorial Day. Milford police arrested 18-year-old Jasmin Bello of Stratford, 18-year-old Jacob Calderon-Perez of Trumbull and 20-year-old Alexander Mitchell of Bethany. Police said Bello can be seen attacking another...
MILFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Ansonia police: Two arrested after shots fired Sunday

ANSONIA, CT (WFSB) – Two people are facing charges after shots were fired in Ansonia Sunday. Ansonia police got a call for shots fired in the area of Beaver Street around 3:40 a.m. An officer arrived and saw a truck off the road near the woods, police said. Two...
ANSONIA, CT
New Haven Independent

Pair Charged With Firing A Gun Off Beaver Street In Ansonia

ANSONIA — Two people were charged with firing a gun off Beaver Street on Sunday morning. Police responded a report of shots fired at about 3:40 a.m. near the Seymour town line, according to a written statement from Ansonia Police Lt. Patrick Lynch. An officer came upon a truck...
ANSONIA, CT
NBC Connecticut

3 Taken to Hospital After Plainfield Crash

Fire officials said three people were taken to the hospital with injuries after a car crash in Plainfield. Firefighters said the crash happened on Interstate 395 North at exit 28 on Monday afternoon. The accident involved two cars, officials said. The extent of injuries for those transported to the hospital...
PLAINFIELD, CT
WTIC News Talk 1080

WTIC News Talk 1080

Hartford, CT
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Hartford.

 https://www.audacy.com/wtic

Comments / 0

Community Policy