Shreveport, LA

56-year-old James Ellis Dowden dead after a fiery crash on Highway 80 in Shreveport (Shreveport, LA)

 4 days ago

On Thursday, authorities identified 56-year-old James Ellis Dowden as the man who lost his life following a fiery crash on May 27 in Shreveport. The fatal three-vehicle wreck took place on Highway 80 [...]

