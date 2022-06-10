Power knocked out for more than a hundred across Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Scattered power outages are impacting more than 100 people in Oregon and some in Washington Friday.

The heavy rain early Friday morning stirred up trouble for thousands in Polk County who were without electricity for several hours, according to Pacific Power . The largest outage impacted more than 10,000 customers near the Dallas area.

Crews have since resolved that outage, despite Pacific Power’s initial estimate those customers could be in the dark until Saturday.

A couple dozen Clark Public Utilities customers are reportedly experiencing outages.

Meanwhile, Portland General Electric reported 871 customers in Salem were without power as of 6:15 a.m. That number has since shrinked to a little more 90 customers across the state

