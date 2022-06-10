ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Power knocked out for more than a hundred across Oregon

By Hailey Dunn
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JH8q4_0g6c8sXv00

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Scattered power outages are impacting more than 100 people in Oregon and some in Washington Friday.

The heavy rain early Friday morning stirred up trouble for thousands in Polk County who were without electricity for several hours, according to Pacific Power . The largest outage impacted more than 10,000 customers near the Dallas area.

Patrol mission ends with 8 arrested, 51 traffic stops

Crews have since resolved that outage, despite Pacific Power’s initial estimate those customers could be in the dark until Saturday.

A couple dozen Clark Public Utilities customers are reportedly experiencing outages.

Meanwhile, Portland General Electric reported 871 customers in Salem were without power as of 6:15 a.m. That number has since shrinked to a little more 90 customers across the state

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 3

Guest
4d ago

Probably due to my Apartment complex electric auto sprinklers turning on to water the lawn, (while it begun to rain)... 🙊🙉🙈🙊🙉🙈

Reply
3
Related
Portland Tribune

Gambler 500 Rally cleans up Oregon public lands

The annual event mixes crazy cars, environmental service and live music for a fun weekend.The annual Gambler 500 Rally was held in Deschutes County over the June 10-12 weekend, drawing participants from all over Oregon as well as neighboring states and provinces. The informal gathering is known for its outrageous vehicles, usually constructed from wrecks or junk cars, but public service is at the heart of this event. Participants in the Gambler Rally spent their weekend driving on established trails in the Crooked River National Grassland, located near Redmond and Madras. Using GPS applications on their phones, Gamblers...
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Business
Portland, OR
Industry
County
Polk County, OR
Local
Oregon Business
State
Washington State
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
City
Salem, OR
Local
Washington Industry
City
Portland, OR
Polk County, OR
Government
City
Dallas, OR
Local
Washington Government
City
Pacific, WA
Portland, OR
Business
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Industry
KXL

Flood Watch Issued Along Columbia River

PORTLAND, Ore. — The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for the Columbia River from Portland to Southwest Washington through Wednesday afternoon. Record setting rain from an atmospheric river of moisture has caused the river to approach minor flood stage. Parks, trails and boat ramps may have minor flooding. The river is also filled with debris being washed down from the heavy rain.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Portland General Electric#Crews#Pacific Power#Clark Public Utilities#Nexstar Media Inc
Channel 6000

Monday in Oregon: It’s mid-June, feels like April

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A cool onshore flow will keep Portland and the metro area below average to start the week. There will be a steady stream of clouds and between those clouds may be a few sunbreaks. I would lean on it being more cloudy than broken on Monday. Throughout the day there will be showers, too.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Portland is seeing its wettest April, May and early June on record

It’s not your imagination: Portland is experiencing the wettest April, May and early June of any time in at least the past 81 years. The National Weather Service said it measured 12.23 inches of rain at Portland International Airport from April 1 through Sunday mid-morning. Records date to 1941 at PDX. The last comparable wet stretch was 2010, when the city tallied 11.87 inches of precipitation.
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
Channel 6000

Swollen waterways flooding in Oregon, SW Washington

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Water from the Columbia River is beginning to flood Capt. William Clark Park, and the Sandy River has grown to a dangerous level Saturday as an atmospheric river delivered a staggering amount of rain this weekend. A KOIN 6 News crew observed water climbing the...
KDRV

Army Corps adjusts Columbia River for atmospheric river

PORTLAND, Ore. -- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) says today federal water managers are changing release and storage schedules at several Pacific Northwest dams. It says the changes come from a late season atmospheric river that started Thursday as, "Significant amounts of rainfall have fallen across the Columbia River Basin filling reservoirs and rivers."
MILITARY
NBC News

More evacuated as winds fuel Arizona's Pipeline Fire

More evacuations were ordered Monday due to a wildfire in Arizona north of Flagstaff that has so far burned an estimated 5,000 acres, officials said. In addition to the Pipeline Fire that erupted Sunday morning, two additional fires — the Haywire Fire and Double Fire — were reported about six miles ahead, the U.S. Forest Service said.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
KOIN 6 News

Oregon steps up as changes to student lunches loom

The federal waiver for free student lunches, put into place when the pandemic began, is coming to an end at the end of June. But there are other programs in place, including an Oregon plan, that will help keep your student fed.
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

26K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy