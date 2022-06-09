ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Jurassic World Dominion Exclusive: Palaeo Advisor Reveals Species Making Their Debut In The Epic Finale

By Rachael Funnell
IFLScience
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 1993, Steven Spielberg’s Jurassic Park brought dinosaurs to the big screen in a film that would spark a love of dinosaurs for generations to come, even if they were a little featherless. As we’ve continued to learn more about dinosaurs and prehistoric reptiles, the franchise has carried on and in...

iflscience.com

TVOvermind

Cult Movie Review: Heavy Metal (1981)

Is Heavy Metal the greatest animated cult movie of all time? It would be hard to argue with that on multiple fronts. In the 41 years since its release, this 90-minute, adult-oriented animated anthology film has received strong praise for its innovative rotoscoping, 2-D animation, its mature and graphic tone, and one of the best movie soundtracks ever. But what is it about the movie that continues to enthrall and delight audiences all these decades later? You would have to see it to believe it. For many years, Heavy Metal was one of those rare movies that eluded audiences who wanted to see it but never could. A home video release did not occur until 1996, thanks in large part to rights issues concerning its rock and metal-filled soundtrack. So unless you were lucky enough to see it in a theater in the early 80s, or catch it the handful of times it aired in the early AM hours on premium cable throughout the 80s and 90s–(bootleg VHS recordings of these airings went for hundreds of dollars )–the movie remained an almost mythical enigma. But even if you have seen the movie and find it overrated or juvenile, there is no denying its influence on adult animation.
MOVIES
EW.com

A flying saucer wreaks havoc in Jordan Peele's Nope trailer

The final trailer for Nope is bringing us lots of answers to the mysteries of Jordan Peele's latest horror film. Throughout the marketing campaign, including past trailers and posters, all we knew about this cinematic terror was that it was hidden within a mysterious cloud that seemed to have a mind of its own and suck up people off the earth in cyclones. So, what exactly is this? If you guessed aliens, ding, ding, ding, ding, ding!
MOVIES
interviewmagazine.com

Sophia Reveals the Sinister Side of Robotics

For Sophia (2022), documentary filmmakers Crystal Moselle (The Wolfpack, Betty), and Jon Kasbe (When Lambs Become Lions), teamed up to capture the eccentric inventor David Hanson in his pursuit to create a life-like robot. Rather than focusing on the ethical implications of developing AI, the directors opted instead for an entirely human story, documenting Hanson’s struggle to present Sophia to the world at the expense of his own wellbeing and that of his family. The documentary, which made its world premiere at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival on Friday, is out on Showtime this September, and leaves viewers asking ominous questions about whether or not consciousness can be created in a lab, and about the future of robot-human relationships. We caught up with Moselle and Kasbe at the Sophia premiere for a conversation about the nuances of working with a silicone-covered rising star.
ENGINEERING
Field & Stream

Deep-Sea Fisherman Pulls Up Mysterious Creature Near Russia

Take the imagination of some weird children’s book writer—Doctor Seuss, for example—and ask him to dream up a bizarre deep-sea fish. What you’d get is almost as strange-looking as what Roman Fedortsav regularly finds, photographs, and posts on his Instagram account, which has 649,000 followers. Fedortsov...
HOBBIES
DIY Photography

Hubble photo shows that Milky Way will collide with Andromeda galaxy. Are we doomed?

NASA has released a Hubble image that’s jaw-dropping and frightening at the same time. It shows our Galaxy, the Milky Way, heading towards a collision with its neighboring Andromeda galaxy. Of course, it’s not going to happen any time soon, but the photo will still make you look in awe and admire the almighty power of our universe.
ASTRONOMY
natureworldnews.com

Japanese Team Lands First-Time Discovery of Building Blocks of Life from an Asteroid

More than 20 amino acids have been discovered by Japanese researchers on the space rock Ryugu, which is more than 320 million kilometers from Earth. Scientists studied samples from the said near-Earth asteroid. The samples were retrieved by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency's (JAXA) Hayabusa2 spacecraft, which landed on Ryugu in 2018. This was the first time that signs of life were discovered on an asteroid.
ASTRONOMY
Polygon

Horror fans are enjoying a feast of fantastic, terrifying games

It’s a golden era for horror games. During Sony’s June State of Play presentation, fans learned that two highly anticipated games would be coming out within a four-month window: Resident Evil 4 and The Callisto Protocol. Earlier in May, Electronic Arts announced that a remake of Dead Space would also be released in that window. All of these games draw from the genre’s rich history; two are remakes, and The Callisto Protocol is made by some of the original team behind the first Dead Space. All three of these games are big-budget experiences that look genuinely terrifying, and it’s a great sign for a genre that hasn’t always gotten the attention and love it deserves — even as incredible indie games keep pushing the genre forward.
IFLScience

Wandering Star Has Stellar Nursery's Magnetic Field In A Twist

A deeply twisted magnetic field within a stellar nursery started astronomers on a hunt for the cause. They think they've found it in a star almost invisible from Earth because it sits just behind another from our field of view. The relationship between the two stars could not only account for the twisted field, but teach us something important about how stars come to exist in pairs.
ASTRONOMY
Deadline

Disney Offers Global Travel Package To All 12 Of Its Parks For $110,000

Click here to read the full article. As some fans complain about rising ticket prices at its theme parks, Disney is offering what it calls “a bucket list adventure” for 75 well-heeled guests. Priced at about $110,000 — it’s actually $109,995 — the travel package is called Disney Parks Around the World — a Private Jet Adventure. That package price is per person and based on double occupancy, which means you’re in for about $220,000, unless you pay a “single supplement” fee that starts at $10,995. There are only 75 spots. The 24-day tour includes private jet travel to all 12 of...
NFL
IGN

Scientists Have Invented Living Skin for Robots

Scientists have invented a "living" human-like skin for robots that is water-repellent, self-healing, and has a realistic fleshy appearance. As reported by BGR, Japanese scientists used human skin cells to create a "living skin equivalent" that works in a similar way to human skin. The lab-made skin successfully generated the look and touch of real human skin, and as such, it was found to repel water and repair itself when injured with minor wounds and abrasions, much like living organisms.
ENGINEERING
psychologytoday.com

Dreams Are Made of Pasts and Futures

A new study shows that dreams contain both memories from past and imagined future events. Dreams contain memories of past events, thoughts and concerns remixed into novel scenarios. Memories are dynamic and constructive, and remembering the past underlies our capacity to imagine the future. In her new paper, Erin Wamsley...
TV & VIDEOS
natureworldnews.com

Amazingly Detailed Bizarre Footage of Deep-Sea Creatures Captured in 4K UHD

The camera system on the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute's (MBARI) deep-sea remote-operated vehicles (ROVs) was recently upgraded, allowing the institute to capture amazingly detailed footage of the deep sea's habitants. Two decades ago, MBARI installed a 1080i camera on its ROVs. In late 2021, the institute replaced its aged...
SCIENCE
Motley Fool

Meet the Pixar-Like Robot Coming to New York Homes

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. In this video clip from "The Virtual Opportunities...
ELECTRONICS
IGN

Starfield Will Have Over a Thousand Planets You Can Explore

We finally got our first look at Bethesda's upcoming sci-fi RPG Starfield at the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase, and the scope is as big as expected, maybe even more. According to director Todd Howard, there are over 1,000 planets players can fully explore. In a preview of how space...
VIDEO GAMES

