Jurassic World Dominion Exclusive: Palaeo Advisor Reveals Species Making Their Debut In The Epic Finale

Is Heavy Metal the greatest animated cult movie of all time? It would be hard to argue with that on multiple fronts. In the 41 years since its release, this 90-minute, adult-oriented animated anthology film has received strong praise for its innovative rotoscoping, 2-D animation, its mature and graphic tone, and one of the best movie soundtracks ever. But what is it about the movie that continues to enthrall and delight audiences all these decades later? You would have to see it to believe it. For many years, Heavy Metal was one of those rare movies that eluded audiences who wanted to see it but never could. A home video release did not occur until 1996, thanks in large part to rights issues concerning its rock and metal-filled soundtrack. So unless you were lucky enough to see it in a theater in the early 80s, or catch it the handful of times it aired in the early AM hours on premium cable throughout the 80s and 90s–(bootleg VHS recordings of these airings went for hundreds of dollars )–the movie remained an almost mythical enigma. But even if you have seen the movie and find it overrated or juvenile, there is no denying its influence on adult animation.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO