Next week marks the end of an era for The CW with the series finale of Legacies. The episode, "Just Don't Be A Stranger, Okay?" marks the end of The Vampire Diaries franchise which began in 2009 and has since spanned not just the original The Vampire Diaries, but both The Originals and Legacies as well. Now, ahead of the final chapter, the network has released a preview for the upcoming episode, one that teases there could be major changes for the Salvatore School before we finally say goodbye.

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO