Oklahoma City, OK

More Than 5,000 Without Power As Early Morning Storms Sweep Across Oklahoma

By News 9
 4 days ago
Thousands in Oklahoma remain in the dark as Friday morning showers and storms swept across the state.

As of 11:50 a.m., Oklahoma Gas and Electric is reporting more than 800 customers (843) are without power in Oklahoma City.

The company said Friday that the outages have been spread out around the metro, including cities such as Seminole (891), Shawnee (430), Drumright (373) and Chandler (365)

OG&E said it is unclear how soon crews will be able to restore power to these impacted areas.

For more information on outages, click here.

This is a developing story.

Oklahoma City, OK
News 9 KWTV in Oklahoma City provides news, weather and sports information for central, western and northern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

