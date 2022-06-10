Olak earns OAC All-Academic Team honors

WESTERVILLE, Ohio — Fifty-one Baldwin Wallace University spring sports student-athletes have been named to the 2022 Spring Academic All-Ohio Athletic Conference team.

One local athlete honored was Kaitlyn Olak, a graduate of St. Paul High School and a member of the women's golf team who is majoring in marketing.

In order to be selected as Academic All-OAC, a student-athlete must be a sophomore or higher in class standing, maintain varsity status and have at least a 3.50 cumulative GPA. A student-athlete may only receive Academic All-OAC on three occasions.

The 51 student-athletes include nine from men's lacrosse, eight from baseball, eight from women's track and field, six from softball, six from women's tennis, five from men's track and field, three from men's tennis, three from women's lacrosse, two from men's golf and one from women's golf

Of the 51 selections, three are three-time Academic All-OAC student-athletes, 24 are repeat selections and 24 garner their first selection.