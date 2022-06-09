ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Ye Gets Around: Kanye West Spotted With Model Monica Corgan

By Lance Strong
BlackAmericaWeb
BlackAmericaWeb
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fXzL4_0g6b0yYa00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X9DDC_0g6b0yYa00

Source: Monica Corgan rumored to be dating Kanye West / @monicac0rgan

Kanye West lives his love life out loud much like how he approaches his creative endeavors, and it appears he’s moving on yet again. After rumors of splitting with model Chaney Jones , Ye was spotted on a movie date with model Monica Corgan.

Monica Corgan, Mystery Woman

Instagram user @mottafied snapped a discreet shot of Kanye and Corgan during a showing of Top Gun: Maverick, presumably somewhere in Los Angeles. A quick scan of Corgan’s Instagram page revealed that she definitely was at the movies earlier this week but it isn’t known if that moment was from the same day.

Not a lot is known about Monica Corgan but what we found is that she’s 23 years old and has a moderately buzzing Instagram page. She also sports a lot of Balenciaga outfits dating back a year and more. Surely after this news continues to break wide, her follower numbers will shoot through the roof.

Corgan also maintains an OnlyFans account with over 370 pictures and 27 videos. Her look is vastly different from the aforementioned Jones, who some felt was a clone of Ye’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian. The chatter on the streets is that Kanye and Corgan have dated periodically in the past and the Chicago superstar mentioned the model by name on a leaked version of “Life Of The Party” featuring Andre 3000.

Ye hasn’t confirmed or denied any of the dating rumors as it appears he’s still making appeals to get his family back as evidenced by the new track “New Love” featuring the late XXXTentacion.

With everyone’s curiosity piqued, we’ve gathered a handful of images of Monica Corgan in the gallery below.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Everette Motta (@mottafied)

Photo: Instagram

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

Kim Kardashian shares Barbie-like photos snapped by daughter North West

She’s a Barbie girl in a Barbie world. Kim Kardashian shared photos of herself modeling her new go-to outfit of skintight Balenciaga pants and a zip-up hoodie in a hot pink hue, revealing in the caption that her new photographer of choice is none other than her daughter North West. “Pics by North 💕💞,” she wrote on Instagram Sunday. In two of the pictures, the Skkn founder can be seen lying down on a bed posing next to her pink — of course — Balenciaga purse. In another photo, she stands against a pink wall that complements her designer ensemble. The outfit is the...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Kourtney’s Son Just Reacted to Having Travis as a ‘Stepdad’ After ‘Always Hoping’ She’d Get Back With Scott

Click here to read the full article. A new addition. Mason Disick is OK with mom Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s relationship with him and his siblings. In a new episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, Mason’s aunt, Kim Kardashian, revealed that the 12-year-old is content with Travis being his new stepdad and even gave her daughter, North West, advice on her mom dating, Pete Davidson, after Kim’s divorce from North’s father, Kanye West. “His tune has totally changed since the engagement,” Kim said in a conversation with Kris Jenner. “I heard him say to North, ‘You know, getting a stepdad isn’t...
CELEBRITIES
Elle

Pete Davidson Debuts New Look That Matches Girlfriend Kim Kardashian

On May 27, Pete Davidson was spotted in public for the first time since he formally exited his job at Saturday Night Live last weekend. The comedian did not put in an appearance at the wedding of Kourtney Kardashian, even though he and her sister Kim Kardashian are still going strong. The wedding was in Italy and Davidson did not make it to the festivities.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Kanye
Person
Andre 3000
HipHopDX.com

Bow Wow Filmed Having 3-Way Kiss In Middle Of The Club

Bow Wow was caught on cam making out with three ladies at the club over the weekend but is now blaming it on his alter ego. The video got quite the reaction from fans, who were quick to clown Bow Wow for another one of his bizarre antics. “They kissing...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Megan Thee Stallion Drops Sleek “Plan B” Music Video

Click here to read the full article. Megan Thee Stallion has released the official music video for her hard-hitting release “Plan B.” Previously previewed at her 2022 Coachella debut, the track samples Jodeci and Wu-Tang’s “Freak’n You Remix.” The visual was directed by Mugler creatives Casey Cadwallader and John Miserendino. In the music video, Megan Thee Stallion stands confidently in an all-black setting, rapping every stabbing lyric directly into the camera. In contrast to her previous colorful visuals, Tina Snow takes a sleek approach with “Plan B” video. The camera emphasizes various angles of her body, from her mouth as she...
MUSIC
The Spun

Kanye West Has Reportedly Signed Another Big Athlete

As Kanye West continues to expand his endeavors beyond music and fashion, his latest venture, Donda Sports, signed another big name, according to TMZ. With Front Office Sports reporting, "In the last 48 hours, Kanye West and Donda Sports have signed both Aaron Donald and Jaylen Brown," via the Hollywood outlet.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mottafied#Onlyfans
HollywoodLife

Cardi B’s Son Wave, 9 Mos., Looks Just Like Sister Kulture, 3, In Cute New Photos

Cardi B, 29, gave fans some joy on June 4 when she shared brand new photos of her son Wave! The doting mom posted the adorable snapshots to celebrate the tot turning nine months old and she didn’t hold back. Her followers got to see several close-up pics of the happy baby posing and smiling, just months after she initially kept him out of the spotlight in the days shortly after his birth.
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Nick Cannon Just Confirmed He’s Expecting More Kids With One of His Baby Mamas This Year

Click here to read the full article. Buns in the oven! The celebrity pregnancies of 2022 include Rihanna, Nicky Hilton and many more stars who are expecting babies this year. For some celebs like Rih, this marks the first time they’re expecting; meanwhile, others are no strangers to expanding the family (hello, Nick Cannon!) Whether they’re about to be first-time parents or turning out to be a family of 10, these celebs are proud to share the news. But before we get into these celebrity pregnancies of 2022, let’s take a walk down memory lane and remember all the celebrity babies...
CELEBRITIES
d1softballnews.com

Zoë Kravitz Gets Canceled For Flirting With Jaden Smith When He Was Underage – CINEMABLEND

After Zoë Kravitz gave her opinion on the 2022 Oscars controversy, the fandom went over her and reminded her of something not so pleasant in her career. The whole world weighed in on the 2022 Oscars stage violence at the hands of Will Smith and Chris Rock, after the comedian made a joke about the physical appearance of Jada Pinkett Smith, companion of the protagonist of King Richard: A winning family for several years.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Ashanti Drops It Low for TikTok ‘Baby’ Dance in Hot Pants & Open-Toe Boots With Rapper Aitch

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Ashanti tried her hand at a new TikTok dance. The singer-songwriter swayed her hips to the beat, learning the steps as she went, a slight pep in her step. She shared the video with fans on Friday, where she’s seen alongside British rapper Aitch. Ashanti looked ready to go on stage, while her rapper friend was dressed in plain clothes. Aitch taught the singer the short dance to the beat of the song....
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TMZ.com

Blac Chyna Goes Down Hard But Fights to Draw in Celebrity Boxing Match

Blac Chyna says she got screwed again -- this time by the judges in her Celebrity Boxing Match -- which ended in a draw, despite the fact she got put on her ass. Chyna's ring showdown with fitness model Alysia Magen wasn't the greatest display of the sweet science -- but both women threw lots of punches -- and while BC might argue this, Alysia got in the best single shot.
COMBAT SPORTS
hotnewhiphop.com

Nick Cannon & Chris Brown Croon Their Way Through "I Do"

After promoting this one heavily, Nick Cannon's Raw N B: The Explicit Tape has arrived. It was early this morning (May 20) when the media mogul added another record to his growing list of music releases and this time, he focused heavily on R&B slow jams. There was a wide array of topics covered from sex to relationships to heartbreak, and in true Nick Cannon style, he brought out a few heavy-hitters to help him round things out. He added names like Ty Dolla $ign, K. Michelle, Brandy, Jacquees, Rick Ross, and more.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Video Shows Kanye West Laughing Over the Fact He ‘Ain’t Touched Cash in Like 4 Years’

While attending the Balenciaga Spring 23 show on Sunday, Kanye West claimed in a passing comment that he hasn’t physically touched paper money in years. “I ain’t gonna lie to you, I ain’t touched cash in like four years,” Ye was caught on video saying backstage at the event, breaking into a big laugh. Someone can be heard reacting to Ye’s comment by saying, “Real wealth, real wealth.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
OK! Magazine

Alex Rodriguez & Girlfriend Kathryne Padgett Go On Public Date, Onlooker Claims His New Lady 'Looks Kind Of Crazy'

Yikes! Earlier this year, Alex Rodriguez and bodybuilding competitor Kathryne "Kat" Padgett sparked rumors of a budding romance as they began attending a multitude of NBA games together, but at their most recent outing on May 25, his new flame made it clear they're an item.According to a Page Six eyewitness at the Miami Heat basketball game, Padgett was "very touchy" with the athlete, though he didn't do much to reciprocate her physical affections."She’s definitely way more touchy than [he is]. She gets really close to his face while talking and smiling," the onlooker spilled. "She looks kind of crazy...
MLB
BlackAmericaWeb

BlackAmericaWeb

1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
265K+
Views
ABOUT

A blend of news, entertainment and gossip for Black America.

 https://blackamericaweb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy