Ramsey was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Green Bay Packers in 2019. A product of Arkansas, Ramsey totaled 106 tackles in four seasons with the Razorbacks, including 8.5 sacks. His best season was arguably his junior year. That season, Ramsey had 43 total tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and 3.0 sacks. He also deflected two passes and forced two fumbles.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO