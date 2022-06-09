NEWS: Sanders, Warren, and Colleagues Introduce Legislation to Expand Social Security by $2,400 a Year and Extend Solvency for 75 Years
WASHINGTON, June 9 – Senate Co-Chairs of the Expand Social Security Caucus Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) on Thursday – joined by Sens. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.), Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.), Alex Padilla (D-Calif.), Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.), and Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.), with Rep. Peter DeFazio (D-Ore.)...www.sanders.senate.gov
