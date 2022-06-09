ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman fined for lying to US officials in McLaughlin search

By Billy Bob
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA woman who provided US authorities with false information during the search for a missing Irish hiker has been fined $17,600 (€16,500). Heather Mycoskie, 40, previously of Jackson, Wyoming knowingly provided false information and a false report in the search for Cian McLaughlin last year, authorities said. The...

Outsider.com

Grand Teton National Park Bans, Fines Woman Amid Missing Hiker Investigation

Authorities from Wyoming’s Grand Teton National Park banned and fined a woman for providing false information regarding a missing hiker. Heather Mycoskie, 40, a Utah resident formerly of Jackson, Wyo., allegedly provided a detailed but entirely fabricated description of a missing hiker’s whereabouts. Mycoskie apparently hoped the false information would encourage rescue teams to continue searching. She faces a $17,600 fine and a five year ban from the park.
WYOMING STATE
TheDailyBeast

Grand Teton National Park Bans Woman Accused of Giving Fake Info on Missing Man

Heather Mycoskie, 40, was banned from Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming after she allegedly gave false information about the whereabouts of a missing man, the National Park Service said in a Thursday press release. Under a deferred-prosecution agreement signed in February, Mycoskie will be unable to enter the park for five years and will pay $17,600 to the U.S. Department of Treasury, according to the release. Mycoskie originally told officials she had spoken with Cian McLaughlin, 27, the day he went missing in the park on June 8, 2021. In her June 21 report, she provided a description of McLaughlin that matched officials’ and said he told her he was heading to Taggart Lake to jump off his favorite rock. This led investigators to waste 532 hours searching for McLaughlin in a different area than other official reports placed the missing hiker. The investigation into Mycoskie’s report found that she never saw someone matching McLaughlin’s description and that she intentionally made up the report to “ensure search efforts continued,” according to the release.
PUBLIC SAFETY
