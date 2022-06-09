ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coldwater, MI

City of Coldwater Introduces New Solar-Powered Picnic Table

By Lauren Gordon
95.3 WBCKFM
95.3 WBCKFM
 5 days ago
The next time you're planning to visit Heritage Park in Coldwater, MI be sure to bring your power cord with you! A new installation at the park allows you to charge your phone, tablets, and other electronics thanks to a donation from Solar Time Tracker LLC. In a recent...

Related
95.3 WBCKFM

Haven of Rests’ Inasmuch House Roofsit 2022 Returns To Battle Creek This Weekend

The 16th Annual Roof Sit for Haven of Rest to benefit the Inasmuch House will once again take place at Sunshine Toyota on Battle Creek's Magnificent Motor Mile on July 17th and 18th. As in tradition, the bucket brigade will also be in full presence all over Battle Creek as the collect funds which will go directly into funding and supporting local families in the Southwest Michigan area.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
95.3 WBCKFM

Heat Wave Cooling Shelters Are Available In Battle Creek And Albion

A heat advisory has been issued by the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, warning of temperatures in the upper 90s with a heat index of up to 103. The heat index is what the temperature feels like to the human body when relative humidity is combined with the air temperature. When the relative humidity is high, the rate of evaporation from the body decreases. In other words, the human body feels warmer in humid conditions.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
95.3 WBCKFM

Kalamazoo, Can We Normalize Street Art?

The city of Kalamazoo has undergone many changes within the past few years, let alone the past decade. With planned changes for the city, and unexpected outcomes from Covid-19, what will the future of our city look like? While our location puts us in a relatively safe spot from harsh weather like hurricanes and tornadoes, the severity of our winters put a toll on the upkeep of our city streets. Though Michiganders choose to joke about the ‘state flower being a traffic cone’, it is also very much a reality for the state. With so much upkeep and changes every year, could we embrace a new change that would allow local artists to display their work on the streets? Street art has a way of brightening a city, waking people up to certain situations, or making light of the local community; should Kalamazoo adopt a more open mind to street art and similar graffiti?
KALAMAZOO, MI
95.3 WBCKFM

Soft Opening Of Portage’s Shaking Crab

As we prepare for another opening, seafood restaurants have become more than a norm here in Kalamazoo. We have seen Tangy Crab, Kiki's Crab and Fries, and Crafty Crab join the likes of H prime Chop House Seafood and Steakhouse and Red Lobster as some of the top seafood restaurants in town. Sure there are tons of other places in town that you can get seafood, but these get some extra love for their crab leg options, and now there is some new competition upon the horizon.
PORTAGE, MI
95.3 WBCKFM

Have You Seen The Most Unique Wedding Venues in West Michigan?

It's supposed to be the most important and perfect day of your life, so obviously you'll want to spend a lot of time considering where to host your Wedding. When choosing a venue, it's important to choose something that fits you. So if you're the type of bride with a spark of originality, or maybe you want something outside of the box, these venues may be perfect for you.
MICHIGAN STATE
95.3 WBCKFM

Richland’s Rose Run 5K Returning 4th of July

It's strange that I remember exactly where I was when I found out about the passing of Richland's Collin Rose. Living on the east side in Rochester Hills, this was a massive story, little did I know how much of an impact it was having on the Richland/Kalamazoo community. Fast forward a year later and I end up becoming co-workers with Collin's mother, unbeknownst to me. It really came full circle visiting their home and seeing all of his things, and even being gifted one his old televisions.
RICHLAND, MI
95.3 WBCKFM

Nonla Burger Expanding To Grand Rapids & Opening Fall of 2022

A MAJOR announcement was made late Wednesday June 8th as Nonla Burger, a local business who has already seen great expansion over the past few years has announced it will be opening up a new location outside of the Southwest Michigan region, as Grand Rapids will be getting their very first location sometime in the Fall of 2022. Nonla as of now has two burger locations in Kalamazoo and in Downtown Mattawan, the later of which used to serve Vietnamese Street Food. This move is quite the leap, but one that the team is excited for, as they stated in their announcement:
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
95.3 WBCKFM

The First Documentary Ever Was Made By A Michigan Filmmaker

Documentaries are a great way to learn about a subject without spending years studying the topic, bringing in people who have to give the most pertinent details into a fun and interesting take on just about anything. Let's be honest, when they rolled the tv on wheels into the classroom as kids, you knew it was gonna be a good class. It may have been because of this that I've gained a serious fondness for documentaries. It turns out the first one ever made just celebrated its 100 birthday, and it just so happen to be made by someone from Michigan, as one fellow Michigander pointed out:
MICHIGAN STATE
95.3 WBCKFM

‘Perfect’ Comic Romp Opens Tibbits Summer Season in Coldwater June 16th

At a time when people more than ever want to laugh and to be entertained, "I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change!" sounds like the perfect show to open the 2022 Summer theatre season at the Tibbits Opera House in Coldwater. And there's one more thing: the relatability implied by the title of the show. Pretty much anyone who's been in relationships can relate to the title.
COLDWATER, MI
95.3 WBCKFM

Driver Throws Kitten Out of Their Car In Portage; Rescued By Fire Department

I really do question what goes through people's minds when they decide to act in cruelty towards defenseless animals, especially baby animals. Is there anything cuter or more harmless? Over the weekend, one driver felt it was necessary to throw a little orange Tabby kitten out of their vehicle after an accident and then drive away from the scene. Luckily the Portage Fire Department was there for the rescue and now it looks as though it has a new home, as they posted on their Facebook:
PORTAGE, MI
95.3 WBCKFM

Kalamazoo Woman Goes Viral With Tips for New Moms

This young Kalamazoo mother has gone viral with her funny videos and mom hacks. Shelby, also known as @SparkleGiggleSmile on social media currently has 10.2 thousand followers and over 206 thousand total video likes on TikTok. Shelby has risen in popularity due to her hacks, tricks, and tips for new moms and moms-to-be. This is how Shelby describes her content on her Facebook page,
KALAMAZOO, MI
95.3 WBCKFM

Kalamazoo Symphony Celebrates 100th Anniversary With Familiar Faces on June 18th

It'll be a reunion of sorts on Saturday night, June 18th, when the Kalamazoo Symphony celebrates its 100th anniversary with a concert at Miller Auditorium, that will use historic visuals in addition to a production that will feature some of classical music's "greatest hits", including Ludwig van Beethoven’s famous Symphony No. 9 and Franz Schubert’s Eighth and “Unfinished” Symphony.
KALAMAZOO, MI
95.3 WBCKFM

Thieves Steal Giant TV From Walmart That Doesn’t Fit in Their Car

Two Illinois men should've brought a tape measure with them before stealing 75 inch TV from Walmart. This hilarious caper was pulled off in a small Illinois village called Mount Prospect. Mount Prospect is about the size of Portage, Michigan, and is located about half an hour Northwest of Chicago. I call it hilarious due to the obvious lack of planning on the behalf of the thieves.
PORTAGE, MI
95.3 WBCKFM

Pfizer Adding 250 More Jobs To Make Oral Covid Drug in Portage

Pfizer announced its new oral Covid-19 treatment, Paxlovid, will be manufactured in Portage, and the company will be investing $120 Million dollars and creating some 250 jobs to make that happen. The investment will expand the production of active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) and registered starting materials (RSMs) used in the...
PORTAGE, MI
95.3 WBCKFM

Kalamazoo Native And Chicago Radio Legend Bob Stroud Is Retiring

The story isn't all that unique amongst us in the radio business. "My dad took me with him to 'KMI in the mid 60's to talk with someone in advertising. Watched Al Horn do a break. My earliest memories of wanting to be on the radio." Bob Stroud shared that memory about a year ago, reminiscing on Facebook's Vanished Kalamazoo.
CHICAGO, IL
95.3 WBCKFM has the best news coverage for Battle Creek, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

