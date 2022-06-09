Hydrologic Outlook issued for Lewis, Nez Perce, Shoshone by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-09 17:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-14 17:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Walla Walla FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...High water flow on small streams and creeks continue this morning with some showing signs of beginning to recede. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Oregon and southeast Washington, including the following counties, in northeast Oregon, Umatilla. In southeast Washington, Walla Walla. * WHEN...Until 400 PM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 408 AM PDT, Minor flooding has been occurring along some small streams. - Some additional showers will be possible through this afternoon. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Comments / 0