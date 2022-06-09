BULLETIN BOARD- JUNE 10, 2022

For over three weeks, a drain in front of the Crookston U.S. Post Office has been overflowing and leaking out on the sidewalk and roadway near the intersection of S. Broadway and East Fletcher Street. Crookston Public Works Director Brandon Carlson has reported that it is a Service Leak that the City is aware of but reported that the service is privately owned by the Post Office. “It’s not a City issue. The services are privately owned, so the only thing that the City is responsible for is the water main. So, everything tapped after the main is a private property issue,” Public Works Director Brandon Carlson explained. “There’s the service insurance policy that’s on every water bill, so as long as the leak is from the main to the curb stop, it’ll cover it, but if it’s from the curb stop into the building, then it’s on the property owner,” he added.

CROOKSTON, MN ・ 8 HOURS AGO