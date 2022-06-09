BULLETIN BOARD- JUNE 10, 2022

The Crookston High School is opening its Weight Room for all High School students to use this summer. The Room will be open Monday through Friday for 9th-12th grade students from 6:00 to 7:15 a.m. or 7:30 to 8:45 a.m. and Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays for 7th and 8th-grade students from...
The University of Minnesota Crookston announced the hiring of Jess Bengtson as communications specialist. Bengtson will be a member of the University and Alumni Relations team under Director of University and Alumni Relations Brandy Chaffee. Bengtson joins UMC from the Crookston Times where she served as the managing editor for the newspaper.
The Crookston Public Library is pleased to invite the community to enjoy a free outdoor concert at the Crookston Public Library on Thursday, June 16, from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. The outdoor concert will feature Uptown! This regional band promises a fun time for everyone with a repertoire of country, rock, and pop hits from the 1950s through today. Admission is free, thanks to funding from the Minnesota Arts & Cultural Heritage Series. Attendees are encouraged to bring a chair or blanket for seating.
Robert Allen “Bobby” Johnson, 69, of Crookston, MN, passed away early Saturday morning, June 11, 2022, at Altru Hospital in Grand Forks, ND, with his loving family at. his side. A prayer service with memory sharing to celebrate Bobby’s life will be held at 7:00 p.m., Friday, June 24, 2022, at the Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home in Crookston with The Rev. David Super, officiating. Visitation with the family will be from 5-7:00 p.m. A private family graveside service will take place in the Calvary Cemetery, Crookston, at a later date. The prayer service will be livestreamed by going to Bobby’s obituary page at www.stenshoelhouske.com and clicking on the prompt to view.
Crookston Public Schools is holding community meetings to educate and answer questions regarding a referendum to construct a multi-use facility for the school district and community. The next meeting will be Wednesday, June 15 at 5:30 p.m. at the Crookston High School Auditorium. All are welcome and encouraged to participate.
The Crookston Area Chamber of Commerce has announced that Crazy Days are coming! Crazy Days will take place on Thursday, July 21, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. This year’s theme is carnival/fair. Businesses will be able to participate in a storefront/window decorations contest with special incentives available to buyers everywhere.
The Crookston 9u Boys Soccer team won the 9/10 and Under division championship of the 21st Annual Detroit Lakes Rotary 3-on-3 soccer tournament. The boys first tied a team from the Morris Area 1-1. Then beat two teams from Detroit Lakes 4-0 and 2-0. This put them in 3rd place after the Round Robin, but because the 2nd-place team left after their game, Crookston was allowed to play in the Championship game against a Detroit Lakes 10u team, where they won 1-0.
The Crookston City Council will meet on Monday night at 7:00 p.m. inside the City Hall Council Chambers. The Council will begin the meeting with a presentation by the Scruffy Tails Humane Society. The Consent Agenda will include the approval of the proposed City Council Minutes from their meeting on...
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston made the following arrests. Lucas Paul Gilbertson, 40, of East Grand Forks, for Bringing Stolen Goods into the State. Dalton Patrick Moore, 31, of Twin Valley, for 3rd-Degree DUI. Jerome Anthony White, 21, of Cass Lake, for Fleeing a Police Officer in a...
Jacey Wojchowski of Badger/Greenbush-Middle River (BGMR), Abby Flaagan of Thief River Falls, Bella Amiot of Red Lake Falls and Asher Burslie of BGMR played in the Minnesota High School All-Star Softball Game in Mankato on Sunday, June 12. Flaagan played in the Class AA games while the others played in the Class A games.
For over three weeks, a drain in front of the Crookston U.S. Post Office has been overflowing and leaking out on the sidewalk and roadway near the intersection of S. Broadway and East Fletcher Street. Crookston Public Works Director Brandon Carlson has reported that it is a Service Leak that the City is aware of but reported that the service is privately owned by the Post Office. “It’s not a City issue. The services are privately owned, so the only thing that the City is responsible for is the water main. So, everything tapped after the main is a private property issue,” Public Works Director Brandon Carlson explained. “There’s the service insurance policy that’s on every water bill, so as long as the leak is from the main to the curb stop, it’ll cover it, but if it’s from the curb stop into the building, then it’s on the property owner,” he added.
The Crookston High School Pop Strings held their 2nd Annual Summer Pops Concert in front of the Crookston High School. Along with the current students of the Pops Strings, Director Haley Ellis and the High School invited past orchestra alumni to join them for the concert, which included Percussionist Matt Fowler, who graduated in 2012, Violinist Anne Hauglid, who graduated in 2002, Violist Linnea French, who graduated in 2021, and others.
Grand Forks Road Crews will begin Mill & Overlay projects at various locations around Grand Forks that will result in short road closures during the overlay (resurfacing) portion of the project. Red Dot Place will be closed for resurfacing on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. This closure is scheduled to be...
On June 12, 2022, The Polk County Sheriff’s Office received a report missing 20-month-old child who walked from a residence in Fisher Township. It was reported that the child had possibly walked into the nearby woods that surround the property. Law enforcement and first responders responded to the area....
