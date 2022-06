STAFFORD — A Windsor Locks motorcyclist and his wife were killed in a two-vehicle accident on Friday afternoon in the area of Route 190 and Fenton Road. Connecticut State Police said they and Stafford Police were dispatched to the site of the crash at about 2:15 p.m. The driver of the motorcycle, Frederick John Zorick, 63, was declared dead at the scene. The passenger, Debra Jean Zorick, 61, was transported to St. Francis Hospital in Hartford via LifeStar with life-threatening injuries, and later died at the hospital.

STAFFORD, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO