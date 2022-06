CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - If you have not received a REAL ID yet, then you may want to add it to your summer to-do list. Beginning May 3, 2023, travelers who wish to board a domestic flight must present a REAL ID compliant state-issued driver’s license or identification card, or another form of federally accepted identification, such as a U.S. passport. The same identification can be used to enter many secure federal facilities.

