WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Mesick man has been arrested and faces charges related to an alleged assault, according to Michigan State Police. Dennis Lofton Jr., 38, has been arraigned for one count assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, one count interfering with an electronic communications device, one count domestic violence third offense and habitual offender third offense notice.

MESICK, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO