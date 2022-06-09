ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Layers of Fears Is a 'Psychedelic Horror Chronicle' Made in Unreal Engine 5

By Joe Skrebels
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBloober Team has announced Layers of Fears, a "psychedelic horror chronicle" made in Unreal Engine 5 and coming to PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S in early 2023. Announced at Summer Game Fest, the game is seemingly pitched somewhere between a remaster and a sequel. Bloober promises that it will 'build...

IN THIS ARTICLE
