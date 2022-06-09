ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

6-13-2022 Holyoke School Committee Meeting 6PM

 4 days ago

STUDENT SHOWCASE - TBD. PUBLIC COMMENT (via the remote link above) Members of the public wishing to submit public comments can email sagarcia@hps.holyoke.ma.us no. Comments will either be displayed or read during...

Eversource to Begin Transmission Work in Holyoke and Surrounding Communities

This month, Eversource will begin transmission work in Holyoke, Chicopee, and South Hadley, which includes replacement of 10 lattice structures with new steel structures and installation of a new optical grounding wire (OPGW) at the top of all structures within the right-of-way. The OPGW will be installed between Mt. Tom...
Local Historic District Commission Meeting June 16

HOLYOKE LOCAL HISTORIC DISTRICT COMMISSION MEETING. Join Zoom Meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89262422310. One tap mobile +1 929 205 6099 US (New York) 8. Other Business Not Reasonably Anticipated When Meeting Agenda Posted. 10. Adjourn.
WPRI 12 News

Thousands fill downtown Providence for PVDFest

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to descend on Providence this weekend as the capital city welcomes back PVDFest. The free downtown arts festival returned on Friday after taking two years off due to the pandemic. On Saturday, the festival was back in full swing — nine outdoor stages and […]
WCAX

Wild scene at NH Statehouse as Hassan files for reelection

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - Friday was the last day of the filing period for candidates running for election in New Hampshire. And one well-known candidate, in arguably the biggest race of the cycle, filed for reelection. It was a raucous scene at the Statehouse in Concord as Sen. Maggie Hassan,...
1420 WBSM

Crude Vagrants an Ongoing Problem in Downtown New Bedford

Business owners in Downtown New Bedford, still reeling from the recent closing of the downtown police station, are demanding relief from crude vagrants who relieve themselves seemingly whenever and wherever they choose. A downtown merchant shared the above photo with me taken on Monday of a man who selected a...
Boston 25 News WFXT

3 MA counties now at ‘high’ risk for COVID spread, CDC says

BOSTON — The number of counties at “high” risk of community spread of COVID-19 continues to fall in Massachusetts. New data from the Centers for Disease Control show three counties remain “high”: Suffolk, Norfolk and Middlesex. That’s down from five last week, when Barnstable and Franklin were included on the list.
WHAV

Methuen Mayor Fires Police Capt. Gallant Following Pay Raise Contract Investigation

A Methuen police captain, on leave since the end of 2020 in connection with department pay raises, was fired Thursday by Mayor Neil Perry. Capt. Gregory Gallant was fired “following the completion of an extensive internal affairs investigation,” Perry said. A report concluded Gallant added base pay language in 2017 without agreement to a proposed union contract when he represented the Methuen Police Superior Officers’ Association. Had the city not refused to pay and the inspector general not stepped in, Methuen would have paid $440,000 annually to certain captains.
WBEC AM

MA Residents Should Be Concerned Over This Rare but Fatal Tick Virus

Residents all around Massachusetts and Berkshire County are getting pumped up as summer vacation is almost officially here. Sure, we like to kick off the season early as the unofficial start is on Memorial Day weekend. However, from Memorial Day until the end of June, many children are still in school. It's when the kids officially get out of school for the season that families can really embrace summer together by playing outside, camping, swimming, fishing, going on vacations and enjoying everything that summer especially Massachusetts and Berkshire County summers have to offer.
WWLP

Big Y increasing employees’ pay

As inflation eases one franchise is investing back into their team. Big Y has announced they are increasing pay for about 7,600 employees.
baystatebanner.com

Street closures anger neighbors

Yawu Miller is the Banner’s senior editor. VIEW BIO. After a late night at work, Allentza Michel arrived at the Forest Hills Orange Line station at 12:50 a.m., hoping to take the 16 bus to Blue Hill Avenue, where she had just enough time to catch the last 28 bus.
westernmassnews.com

Powassan virus found in Massachusetts ticks

AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A western Massachusetts tick testing company has found several ticks have tested positive for the Powassan virus, not long after a Connecticut woman in her 90s died of the tick-borne virus. Scientists at Tick Report in Amherst are busy testing around 1,000 ticks a week, taking...
Boston

8 places to eat by the water on the North Shore

From casual seafood stands to fine dining experiences, here are a few places worth stopping by. Massachusetts is blessed with a bounty of excellent seafood, and the summer months are the peak time to select a perfect venue for enjoying this excellent seafood. That’s why we’ve rounded up options for...

