The Indianola softball team went 2-1 Saturday in a tournament at Davenport, taking down Davenport North 11-3 and Fort Madison 5-3, before falling to Davenport West 4-3. Against North, the Wildcats struck first in the bottom of the first, and the Indians scored three runs in the top of the second, only to see the Wildcats again score two more runs to tie the score at three going into the third. A six-run for the Indians ran up the score as they took a lead they would not look back on, and scored two more runs in the fifth as insurance and earn the win.

INDIANOLA, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO