South Dakota man arrested after shooting at Rushville Sale Barn

CUSTER COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Two hikers are safe after being injured at Black Elk Peak over the weekend. Custer County Search and Rescue says crews first responded to a report of a woman with a broken ankle on Trail 9. On their way up, other hikers told the team another woman had fallen on a stick and it went through her upper leg.

CUSTER COUNTY, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO