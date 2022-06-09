Silver 6/15/22

A statewide heat advisory warns of dangerously high temperatures in Peoria starting Monday through Wednesday evening, according to the National Weather Service. Ryan Knutsvig is a meteorologist from the National Weather Service Lincoln branch. Knutsvig said people need to take their own safety seriously with the expected high temperatures hitting...
In a potentially seismic shift in the Republican race for governor, downstate farmer Darren Bailey has seized a 15-percentage-point lead over Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin less than three weeks before the Illinois primary, a new Chicago Sun-Times/WBEZ Poll has found. The survey of 677 likely Republican primary voters taken Monday...
A Washburn man is dead several days after he was involved in a motorcycle accident in Marshall County. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood says 52-year-old Richard Elston was involved in the single vehicle accident at State Route 251 and County Road 1000 on June 4. He was initially responsive and alert, but his condition worsened after he arrived at a Peoria hospital in critical condition.
