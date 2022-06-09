Silver 6/15/22

A Washburn man is dead several days after he was involved in a motorcycle accident in Marshall County. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood says 52-year-old Richard Elston was involved in the single vehicle accident at State Route 251 and County Road 1000 on June 4. He was initially responsive and alert, but his condition worsened after he arrived at a Peoria hospital in critical condition.

