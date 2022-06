On June 9, Disney shocked the entertainment industry when it fired Peter Rice — chairman of Disney General Entertainment Content. Rice had been with The Walt Disney Company for just about three years — having come to Disney as an executive when Disney purchased 21st Century Fox in 2019. According to multiple sources, Rice was a beloved figure at Disney and was completely blindsided by his termination. Not long after the news broke, reports started coming out that Disney CEO Bob Chapek had fired Rice because Rice was seen as the main person who had the potential to become CEO should the Disney Board of Directors not renew Chapek’s contract.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO