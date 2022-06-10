ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Higher-than-normal population of miller moths in Colorado

agjournalonline.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMillions of moths have begun migrating into Colorado Front Range cities, a climate-driven seasonal surge that...

www.agjournalonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Denver

On Hot Colorado Days Heat Illness Is A Serious Concern, But You Can Keep Yourself Safe.

DENVER (CBS4) – On Sunday at the A Taste of Puerto Rico Festival in Denver’s Civic Center Park the food was hot and the music was hotter, but while salsa and tostones likely won’t hurt you the high temperatures will. That’s why attendees were trying to stay cool. (credit: CBS) “As long as they drink water,” said event emcee Victor Morris. “Water is one of life’s liquids that we need to have.” He had the right idea, because on days hot days, like the day they had Sunday, the body keeps cool by sweating. When that sweat evaporates it cools the body. If...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Wildfire Smoke From Out Of State Moves Into Colorado, Not Expected To Be A Health Concern

(CBS4) – Coloradans woke up to smoky and hazy skies on Monday. The smoke is believed to be coming from a wildfire or wildfires in Arizona, and isn’t expected to be a major health concern. The plume of smoke is being pushed by winds from the southwest into Colorado’s high country as well as Colorado’s Front Range, including the Denver metro area. Smoky skies in the Breckenridge area Monday morning. (credit: CBS) The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s smoke outlook states that “hazy skies and light to moderate concentrations of smoke” will likely continue through Wednesday morning. Some of you have asked...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Pets & Animals
Local
Colorado Government
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
coloradohometownweekly.com

Canceled Boulder plant swap incites questions about state law

Days before a seedling swap scheduled last weekend at the Boulder Public Library, event organizers received word from the Colorado Department of Agriculture that the event needed to obtain a nursery license in order to continue. The information provided by the department through email cited the portion of the Colorado...
BOULDER, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado Goat Farmers Hope To Break Down Barriers During Pride Month

LASALLE, Colo. (CBS4) – As Coloradans celebrate the LGBTQ community during Pride month, some local farmers in Weld County are using their stories to try and promote inclusion within a historically straight-male dominated profession. Mathew Winterholler and Ryan Throckmorton, an engaged couple from LaSalle, said the farming and agriculture industries can thrive even more if inclusion of people from different backgrounds is further embraced. Both men identify as queer farmers, helping operate a goat farm in northern Colorado. The duo both studied agriculture and decided to stay within the profession even after coming out as gay. (credit: CBS) “For the longest time I...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moths#Mountains#Climate#Front Range
CBS Denver

Rising Gas Prices & Inflation Force Coloradans To Weigh Essentials

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – At the gas station, the tank doesn’t often get filled lately when Katie Orecchio visits the pumps. It wasn’t on Friday. “Can’t go out as much. Can’t go see family as much. This is my sister. Can’t see her as much as I want to,” she said as the two of them looked at the numbers rise. Archer Craddock’s fill up of his Jeep reached more than $90. He modified a recent trip. “We had to invite a whole bunch more people just to be able to split the cost of gas and food.” Orecchio works in education and money...
OutThere Colorado

Is Colorado's housing market over the peak?

The sudden rise in mortgage rates has homebuyers and potential sellers asking their real estate agents whether Colorado’s red-hot market is cooling off. And while agents aren’t seeing anything dire on the horizon, they do perceive things have changed, and that the peak of the market may have passed.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather Looks Mostly Clear To Catch Rare Alignment Of 5 Planets This Month

DENVER (CBS4) – Sky watchers have something fun to try and catch a glimpse of over the next few weeks, but it will require getting up early in the morning to see it. For the first time since December 2004 we’ll be treated to a rare alignment of five planets, all visible with the naked eye. To see this phenomenon you’ll want to look in the southeast sky about an hour before sunrise. From left to right you should be able to see Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn. They will appear in a row in their natural order with relation to the sun. On the morning of June 24 you’ll get an added bonus with the waning crescent Moon positioned between Venus and Mars, serving as a stand in for where Earth would be seen in the planetary alignment. June mornings often produce a clear to mostly clear sky across Colorado, even when we’ve had thunderstorms on the previous day. If it is cloudy on the morning you choose to catch a glimpse try again the next day since it lasts for most of the month.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

3 Colorado Men Arrested In Connection To Thwarted Riot At Idaho Pride Rally, Authorities Say

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho (CBS4) – According to booking records, three of the 31 men arrested Saturday for allegedly intending to riot at a pride event in Couer d’Alene, Idaho, are from Colorado’s Front Range. Police say the men were affiliated with a white supremacist group known as the Patriot Front. Nathan Brenner, 26, of Louisville, Forrest Rankin, 28, of Wheat Ridge, and Conor Ryan, 23, of Thornton, were the three Colorado men arrested in connection to the thwarted riot, according to the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office. Nathan Brenner (credit: Kootenai County) Forrest Rankin (credit: Kootenai County) Conor Ryan (credit: Kootenai County) Police said the 31...
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
i-70scout.com

Colorado Introduces Changes to Bike Laws

(COLO) – As a reminder for Colorado Bike Month, motorists should be aware that a new bill was signed into Colorado law this past April that may change the behaviors of bicyclists and other human-powered vehicles. The new rule has been termed the “Safety Stop,” and it applies to bicycle riders and other low-speed conveyances, such as electrical assisted bicycles, and electric scooters.
COLORADO STATE
westernslopenow.com

Concerned voters hope to ban insurrectionists

Just one day after the first live committee hearing discussing the January 6th insurrection, a group of Colorado voters rallied outside of Representative Lauren Boebert’s office building to demand change. “Get out of government you don’t belong there,” said Anne Landman, during a the demonstration on Friday, June, 11.
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Another Hot Day Ahead With Afternoon Clouds And Scattered Storms

DENVER (CBS4) – Get ready for another hot day around Colorado with widespread 80s and 90s once again by the afternoon. We’ll see some more low 100s on the eastern plains and in western valleys. If you want 60s and 70s you’ll need to get to an elevation above 9,500 feet. The high in Denver tied the record of 100 degrees on Saturday. Today’s record high is 97 degrees. We could get there if the clouds don’t hold us back. But right now I have the high set a few degrees cooler because of some moisture flowing into Colorado from the...
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy