The name Nwaka Onwusa has made making history look easy. The first in her family to attend college, she is also the first Black VP and Chief Curator at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, Ohio, and an expert in all things cool and cultured. Her experience working in the UC Riverside fine arts box office got her foot in the door as a steward at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 15 HOURS AGO