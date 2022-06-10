HIRTA Receives Funding for Dallas County

The Jefferson City Council will meet tomorrow night. The Council will set several public hearings, including the plans and specifications for the Russell Street water main improvement project, the plans and specifications for the City Hall entrance improvement project, and the status of funded activities for the 200 East State Street project. The Council will then consider for approval a resolution waiving the right to review a plat of survey for property within two miles of city limits. Additionally, they will consider for approval a contract with Cemetery Information Management Systems and additional soil testing that’s needed at the new animal shelter site. Finally, the Council will hear an update from Jefferson Matters: A Main Street and Chamber Community.

JEFFERSON, IA ・ 12 HOURS AGO