HIRTA Receives Funding for Dallas County

The Heart of Iowa Regional Transit Agency (HIRTA) was recently awarded funding that will help with the Complete Trip-ITS4US Deployment Program that was launched last year by the U.S. Department of Transportation. HIRTA received $2,872,549 from the U.S....
With help from the Wiese Foundation, the Dallas County Hospital recently purchased a new CT scanner and the results have been positive so far. As of May 2nd the Dallas County Hospital began using the Canon Aquilion Prime CT Scanner and Medical Imaging Director Christina Yeager says it was a big deal for the hospital as their previous scanner was an older model and it was time to look for something new.
The Guthrie Center City Council will meet today. The Council will consider for approval to adopt a public records request along with informal resolution between Michael Merrit and the City of Guthrie Center and a workman’s compensation renewal. The Council will discuss with possible action the Ron and Sally...
The Jefferson City Council will meet tomorrow night. The Council will set several public hearings, including the plans and specifications for the Russell Street water main improvement project, the plans and specifications for the City Hall entrance improvement project, and the status of funded activities for the 200 East State Street project. The Council will then consider for approval a resolution waiving the right to review a plat of survey for property within two miles of city limits. Additionally, they will consider for approval a contract with Cemetery Information Management Systems and additional soil testing that’s needed at the new animal shelter site. Finally, the Council will hear an update from Jefferson Matters: A Main Street and Chamber Community.
The Marion County Board of Supervisors will meet in a regular session on Tuesday. The board will hold a public hearing and consider the adoption of the Fiscal Year 2022 budget amendment. The board will consider an Underwriting Engagement Services Agreement with D.A. Davidson for the Pleasantville Adkins Development project. The board will consider resolutions for the LDJ project on Highway 163. They will consider a resolution for an Iowa Department of Transportation Agreement for a Revitalize Iowa’s Sound Economy Program grant, and an agreement for engineering services with Garden and Associates for the LDJ Manufacturing project.
Alliant Energy is reporting a power outage that is affecting multiple customers throughout Dallas County. Alliant Energy is reporting a power outage that is affecting customers from Yale up to Woodward including customers in Perry as well as near Perry and the estimated restore time for power is 9 a.m.
Throughout the year the Perry Chamber of Commerce has many activities and there is a new way for people to keep in touch with them. The Perry C.H.A.T. stands for Chamber Happenings Around Town and Chamber Director Lynsi Pasutti says it has been a few years since people have had access to a quick and easy way to stay in the know with Chamber activities and now people can get something weekly.
The Perry Chamber of Commerce held an event Friday to celebrate the opening of the Lynn Hulgan Insurance Agency-State Farm. Nestled along Second Street in Downtown Perry in the old Perry Chief Building is Lynn Hulgan’s Insurance Agency State Farm. Hulgan says she officially took over the building in early January and the business was officially open May 2nd after the opportunity arose to run the State Farm office.
DES MOINES, Iowa — A building built to revitalize the space by the Des Moines River downtown is now vacant. The Hub Spot on the Principal Riverwalk officially closed to the public this week after nearly a decade of operation. The restaurant’s management posted a farewell message to Facebook two weeks before the closure. The […]
The Perry Police Department confirms that an electrical power outage is affecting residents across the town. Power was lost about 6:35 a.m. ThePerryNews.com will update this story as information becomes available.
The Iowa Cubs may have been out of town this weekend, but they still helped some little leaguers in Des Moines get the "big league" treatment. Team Iowa brings home medals from Special Olympics USA Games. Updated: 5 hours ago. This year's Special Olympics USA Games wrapped up over the...
A reminder that tomorrow there will be a free program at the Greene County Historical Museum in Jefferson. A program about the 13th US President Abraham Licoln called, “Mr. and Mrs. Abraham Lincoln” will be given by Jefferson resident and retired attorney Jed McGee. The former Iowa District Court Judge is a Lincoln enthusiast and donated several of his memorabilia and collectables to the museum, which are on display now. The program will be held at 2pm at the museum and it is free and open to the public.
Several farmers in the listening area gathered in Churdan today (Friday) and expressed their concerns about Landus Cooperative closing facilities within the region. Perry Parker, a farmer from Churdan and former President of the Greene County Farm Bureau, attended the meeting and expressed his concerns about the closing. Landus representatives...
DES MOINES, Iowa — Schools across Iowa are facing an unprecedented shortage of teachers. Now, the state is turning to high school students to help. This week, Gov. Kim Reynolds unveiled a new apprenticeship she says will help create 500 new paraeducators and 500 new teachers. The $45 million...
A troubled Iowa center for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities failed to monitor the fluid intake of a 30-year-old resident who died in February due to dehydration, state inspectors said in a report. The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals has fined the Glenwood Resource Center $10,000 after inspectors...
Dallas County motorists should be aware of a road closure that will begin tomorrow near Perry. The City of Perry announced that beginning tomorrow 130th Street west of Perry will be closed to traffic for a gas line project. The road will be partially closed to traffic beginning on Monday, June 13th.
A herd of cattle was seen running at large in Boone County Saturday evening, kicking up its heels and living its best life while its minder tried to corral it. The herd, numbering upwards of 100, was first seen traveling eastbound just east of C Avenue on 335th Street, a b-level granular-surface roadway west of Iowa Highway 144 north of Perry.
MINBURN, Iowa — The Minburn Volunteer Fire Department responded to a house fire early Saturday that largely destroyed the 132-year-old structure. No injuries were reported. The blaze at 501 Baker St. was reported about 1 a.m. in the two-story house, owned by Anthony M. Knudson, according to county records.
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Food Bank of Iowa distribution center services 700 smaller frontline partners in 55 different counties. They say that the need is on the rise in the state. "April and May of 2022 looked and felt a lot like April and May of 2020. The...
