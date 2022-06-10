2022 Heart of Guthrie County Garage Sales Has Good Participation

A housing renovation project that started in 2020 in Jefferson is having an open house and ribbon cutting ceremony later this week. Adam Schweers is with Western Iowa Living and Court Street LLC, the entity that purchased the former White House Apartments at 215 South Wilson Avenue. Schweers says the Wilson Avenue Suites project was a complete gut job and everything is completely new, from the walls, staircases, and cabinets to flooring and wiring. He tells Raccoon Valley Radio there is one three bedroom unit for $1,200 monthly rental rate, eight two bedroom apartments are $950 and three one bedroom units are $750 per month. Schweers talks about how they determined the rental rates.

JEFFERSON, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO