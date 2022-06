CULLMAN, Ala. – Retired Cullman High School teacher and now, best-selling author, Dorenda Doyle, will present a reading and signing of her newly published memoir “How I Learned to Like My Mom: Forgive Those You Love Before it’s too Late” on Friday, June 17 at Karma’s Coffee House in Cullman. “My book is a ‘Tears to Cheers’ memoir about my mother, a midwestern honky-tonk gal who wrote country songs and married seven times! My primary message is to find ways to forgive those you love. The title, “How I Learned to Like My Mom,” says it all, and came about after...

CULLMAN, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO