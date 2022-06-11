LIV Golf LIVE: Leaderboard and Day 2 scores as Bryson DeChambeau joins rebel tour

Day two of the inaugural Saudi-backed LIV Golf event finished with Charl Schwartzel three shots clear at -9 but golf’s civil war rumbled on after the words between the PGA Tour and the controversial breakaway series. Bryson DeChambeau is now committed, while Saturday will see $25m divided up and the South African Schwartzel is in prime position to pocket $4.75m after leading the individual tournament and seeing his team Stinger GC topping the team standings. After months of speculation, the opening tournament got underway yesterday at Centurion Club in St Albans but was met by confirmation from the PGA Tour that rebel players who participate in the event have been suspended with immediate effect.

The stunning news further entrenched both sides in the battle that threatens to change the sport as we know it and was welcomed by players such as Rory McIlroy , who has remained committed to the PGA. It came as Ian Poulter , one of the 17 golfers sanctioned by the PGA Tour, stated his intention to appeal the suspension. “It makes no sense,” Poulter said. “I didn’t resign my membership because I don’t feel I have done anything wrong. I have played all over the world for 25 years. This is no different ... it’s a power struggle and it’s just disappointing.”

Phil Mickelson , Dustin Johnson , Lee Westwood and Sergio Garcia are among other big names competing in the inaugural event. Follow all the action from the inaugural event of the controversial tour, below: