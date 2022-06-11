ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

LIV Golf LIVE: Leaderboard and Day 2 scores as Bryson DeChambeau joins rebel tour

By Jack Rathborn
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30rjTk_0g6XnbjB00

Day two of the inaugural Saudi-backed LIV Golf event finished with Charl Schwartzel three shots clear at -9 but golf’s civil war rumbled on after the words between the PGA Tour and the controversial breakaway series. Bryson DeChambeau is now committed, while Saturday will see $25m divided up and the South African Schwartzel is in prime position to pocket $4.75m after leading the individual tournament and seeing his team Stinger GC topping the team standings. After months of speculation, the opening tournament got underway yesterday at Centurion Club in St Albans but was met by confirmation from the PGA Tour that rebel players who participate in the event have been suspended with immediate effect.

The stunning news further entrenched both sides in the battle that threatens to change the sport as we know it and was welcomed by players such as Rory McIlroy , who has remained committed to the PGA. It came as Ian Poulter , one of the 17 golfers sanctioned by the PGA Tour, stated his intention to appeal the suspension. “It makes no sense,” Poulter said. “I didn’t resign my membership because I don’t feel I have done anything wrong. I have played all over the world for 25 years. This is no different ... it’s a power struggle and it’s just disappointing.”

Phil Mickelson , Dustin Johnson , Lee Westwood and Sergio Garcia are among other big names competing in the inaugural event. Follow all the action from the inaugural event of the controversial tour, below:

Comments / 2

Related
ClutchPoints

Tiger Woods’ girlfriend Erica Herman

Tiger Woods is arguably the GOAT of golf. Other than holding tens of records on the PGA Tour, Tiger has also won 15 major championships during his legendary career, already earning an induction to the World Golf Hall of Fame. While Woods has rejuvenated his career over the last few years, he has had a […] The post Tiger Woods’ girlfriend Erica Herman appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ORLANDO, FL
The Spun

Howard Stern Makes His Opinion On Phil Mickelson Extremely Clear

On his radio show Monday, Howard Stern blasted Phil Mickelson and other golfers who are taking part in the Saudi-backed LIV Golf series. Stern said Mickelson and his fellow LIV participants are "selling out" to the Saudis despite the government's record of human rights violations. He also played audio of...
GOLF
The Spun

Tiger Woods Reveals If He's Reached Out To Phil Mickelson

The PGA Championship will receive a major infusion of star power with Tiger Woods competing. However, Phil Mickelson won't be at Southern Hills Country Club to defend his 2021 victory. Mickelson, who hasn't participated in a PGA Tour event since January, withdrew from the tournament field on Friday. His status...
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
Daily Mail

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan stresses that players who have signed up to the LIV Golf Invitational Series won't be allowed to 'freeride'

Players who have joined the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series will not be allowed to 'freeride' off the PGA Tour, commissioner Jay Monahan said on Sunday. Monahan spoke to CBS host Jim Nantz during the network's coverage of the final round of the RBC Canadian Open, three days after suspending PGA Tour members who teed off in the inaugural LIV Golf event at Centurion Club, despite having been refused permission.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Golf legend Jack Nicklaus sued by Nicklaus Companies

18-time major winning legend Jack Nicklaus is being sued by Nicklaus Companies for breach of contract, tortious interference and breach of fiduciary duty. As reported by Sports Illustrated, a complaint was filed by Nicklaus Companies to the Supreme Court against the Golden Bear on May 13. According to the complaint,...
ECONOMY
The Spun

Phil Mickelson's Group For The U.S. Open Revealed

Phil Mickelson has achieved just about everything that a golfer can. However, the 51-year-old has yet to win a U.S. Open. On Monday, the LIV Golf signee found himself back in Boston to compete in the major. And his pairing was revealed thanks to Golf Magazine's Sean Zak. Per Zak,...
BROOKLINE, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saudi#Charl#South African#Centurion Club#Pga#The Pga Tour
The Spun

Brooks Koepka Had Brutally Honest Message For Media Today

Brooks Koepka is done taking questions about LIV Golf. The 32-year-old lashed out at the media for asking questions about LIV Golf during the week of the U.S. Open. “I think it kind of sucks, too, y’all are throwing this black cloud over the U.S. Open,” Koepka said, via NESN.com. “I mean, it’s one of my favorite events, and, I don’t know why you guys keep doing that. But the more legs you give it, the more you keep talking about it.”
GOLF
The Spun

Look: Paige Spiranac Is Ready For Start Of U.S. Open

Happy U.S. Open week, everyone. The third major of the 2022 golf season has arrived. While Tiger Woods won't be playing in this event, there are several other big names to get excited about. Former professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac is certainly excited. Spiranac took to her...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

WATCH: Rory McIlroy gets emotional as daughter Poppy tells him he's No.1

Rory McIlroy got emotional as he was given a congratulatory message from his daughter Poppy after he defended his title at the RBC Canadian Open. It was the first time that McIlroy managed to defend a PGA Tour title. It seems odd, considering he's been a playing professional for more than a decade now and he now has 21 wins.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

What Phil Mickelson said in his US Open press conference

Phil Mickelson stepped up to the microphone at the US Open on Monday for a press conference and was grilled over LIV Golf, his personal life and more. Throughout his career, getting Phil Mickelson in front of a microphone has always been something to see, largely because of the entertainment value. For his faults — prior to the ones revealed over the past six months — he’s one of the greatest talkers in the history of golf. When he stepped up to the microphone on Monday for his US Open press conference, though, that man was gone.
GOLF
FanSided

RBC Canadian Open purse: Payout by player, finishing position

Breaking down the RBC Canadian Open payout for the 2022 tournament at St. George’s Golf & Country Club to see the prize money each player will receive. Though the focus of the golfing world seemed to be on the worldwide drama, a national open should’ve been getting more focus with the tournament that was playing out at St. George’s Golf & Country Club just outside of Toronto for the RBC Canadian Open.
GOLF
The Spun

Look: Justin Thomas Makes Opinion On PGA Tour Very Clear

Justin Thomas has been bullish in his support of the PGA Tour, and he continued to be tonight following the RBC Canadian Open. Thomas, who finished third this weekend, four strokes behind winner Rory McIlroy, sent a not-so-subtle message to any golfers who have left for LIV Golf or are considering doing so.
GOLF
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Rory McIlroy's Post-Round Interview

Rory McIlroy made sure to mention Greg Norman during his post-victory interview at the Canadian Open. McIlroy successfully defended his title from last year and won his 21st overall PGA Tour event, which is one more than Norman. Norman is currently the commissioner of LIV Golf and CEO of LIV...
GOLF
GolfWRX

Gary Player defends LIV players saying ‘they need the money’

“A lot of people are giving a lot of opinions, and know a hell of a lot about nothing!”. So says nine-time major champion Gary Player in an interview with Sky Sports News last week, in which he refers to the spat between the traditional tours and the new, rebel LIV golf series as something that “saddens me is to see the fighting that is going on and it’s unnecessary.”
GOLF
The Independent

The Independent

696K+
Followers
226K+
Post
329M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy