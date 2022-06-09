Graphic Video Showing Aftermath of New Orleans Shooting Will Send Chills Down Your Spine

A deadly shooting in Boyle Heights left three people dead and three others wounded. Gunfire broke out in the area of Lorena Street and Grand Vista Avenue early Sunday morning. It was there that a summer kick-off party was being held at a warehouse with performances by a rapper known as Money Sign Suede. According to the record label, Atlanta Records, the rapper signed with them about a year and a half ago. The party was advertised on social media. Around 3:30 a.m., trouble unfolded and there was a shooting. Police confirmed that six people were shot and three died. One person was found on the sidewalk. He was taken to the hospital where he died. Three others were found shot and injured inside the warehouse. Two were found dead inside. Two others, according to police, self transported to the hospital for care. It was unclear whether the shooting was gang-related.

